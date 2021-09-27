 
Monday Sep 27 2021
Ayaz Akbar Yousafzai

Pak vs NZ: Rawalpindi administration wants PCB to pay Rs2.7mn for security, food

  • The total amount includes expenses incurred on security, food during New Zealand cricket team's stay in Pakistan.
  • Administration says security officials in large numbers were deployed for New Zealand cricket team. 
  • Fawad Chaudhry had said Pakistan will consult legal experts to take action against  England, New Zealand cricket boards.

Rawalpindi's district administration has sent a bill of Rs2.7 million to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for security, food charges incurred during New Zealand cricket team's stay for the recently abandoned ODI series.

According to the administration, a large number of security personnel were deployed for the Black Caps when they visited the city. The security personnel accompanied the Kiwis from their hotels to the stadium for practice sessions, and back. 

The administration further added that personnel were deployed on the day of the match as well when the New Zealand team withdrew at the last minute. 

On September 17, the New Zealand cricket team had announced the abrupt end of the Pakistan tour citing "security concerns", after which the series between the two teams was cancelled.

Last week, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry had said Pakistan will consult legal experts to take action against the England and New Zealand cricket boards after the tours were cancelled citing “security” issues which cost the Pakistan Television (PTV) millions of rupees.

In a tweet, he said that consultations would be held with lawyers for taking legal action against the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and the New Zealand Cricket (NZC). 

