Pakistan mulling legal action against England, New Zealand cricket boards

Pakistan mulls legal against against New Zealand and England.

Fawad Chauhdry says PTV suffered huge loss due to the cancellation of the series.

PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja says he will seek compensation from New Zealand Cricket.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will consult legal experts to take action against the England and New Zealand cricket boards after they cancelled tours citing “security” issues which cost the Pakistan Television (PTV) millions of rupees, Information Minister Fawad Chauhdry said Tuesday.

In a tweet, he said that consultations would be held with lawyers for taking legal action against the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and the New Zealand Cricket (NZC).

The minister said that an international lobby was working against Pakistan.

He said those who want to force Pakistan to surrender before them never succeed and they should end their misconception as early as possible.

His remarks come a day after the England Cricket Board had announced that it was cancelling its Pakistan tour citing security concerns in the country. Earlier, New Zealand had also backed out of the cricket series citing a "security alert" from their government just before the start of the first ODI in Rawalpindi on Friday.

‘Western Bloc gets united to back each other’

In a blistering response to the cancellation of tour by the ECB on Monday, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja had said had he was extremely disappointed with England. "…it was quite expected as the western bloc gets united in an attempt to back each other, unfortunately. England withdrawal is unjustified, Pak cricket will prevail," he had said in a video statement.

“You may take any decision on the pretext of security threat/perception. Earlier, New Zealand stepped out without sharing [with the PCB] about the nature of the threat they were facing. We know about our battle-hardened security agencies and their standards. It was a setback that they [Kiwis] just took an aeroplane and left without sharing any details of threat with our agencies."

Now, this [England decision] was expected as the western bloc does the same, he had said.

"But this is a lesson for us because we go out of our way to accommodate and pamper these sides when they visit. We are the best hosts. And when we go there, our players undergo strict quarantines and tolerate their admonishments. And, this holds out to us a lesson. Now, we will only go as far as our interest takes us,” he had asserted.

PCB seeks compensation from NZC

Ramiz Raja had also vowed to get compensation from the New Zealand Cricket (NZC) at all costs in connection with the financial loss the PCB suffered due to the Kiwis pull out of the Pakistan tour.

As regards the New Zealand withdrawal, Pakistan has initiated formal correspondence with New Zealand seeking compensation for losses relating to the abandonment of the tour, he had said.