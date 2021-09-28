 
Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Tuesday Sep 28 2021
By
Reuters

Australia's Perth may not be able to host Ashes test due to COVID-19 curbs: minister

By
Reuters

Tuesday Sep 28, 2021

Cricket - Ashes 2019 - Fifth Test - England v Australia - Kia Oval, London, Britain - September 14, 2019 General view during play Action Images via Reuters
Cricket - Ashes 2019 - Fifth Test - England v Australia - Kia Oval, London, Britain - September 14, 2019 General view during play Action Images via Reuters

  • Perth Ashes test in doubt due to COVID-19 curbs, says sports minister.
  • Perth is scheduled to host the fifth and final test from January 14. 
  • Cricket Australia say it is planning for all tests as scheduled.

MELBOURNE: Perth may not be able to hold an Ashes test over Australia's home summer due to COVID-19 restrictions, sports minister Richard Colbeck said on Tuesday.

Perth is scheduled to host the fifth and final test from January 14 but Colbeck said the Western Australia (WA) capital might have to miss out because of the state's quarantine requirements.

Colbeck told Perth radio station 6PR players would not want to quarantine for 14 days in Western Australia as would be required if they played the preceding fourth test as scheduled in Sydney.

"We've had to do a lot of work to organise quarantine arrangements for cricketers coming into Australia,” Colbeck said.

Related items

"There's serious questions about whether there'll be a test match in Perth this summer.

"If there's no chance of coming here without prolonged quarantine, it just won’t occur."

The Ashes starts in Brisbane on Dec. 8, followed by tests in Adelaide (Dec. 16), Melbourne (Dec. 26) and Sydney (Jan. 5).

Cricket Australia (CA) said it was planning for all tests as scheduled.

England players have threatened to pull out of the series if forced to adhere to Australia's strict quarantine regime and have sought assurances that their families will be able to travel to Australia and tour with them.

Australia's COVID-19 situation has thrown the schedule into doubt, with COVID-free Western Australia loath to open its borders while other states battle outbreaks.

Australia's federal government released a vague plan in July to start easing quarantine restrictions and inter-state travel curbs once 70% of adults are vaccinated, likely by the end of October according to official projections.

But WA and Queensland, of which Brisbane is the capital, have said they may keep borders shut for longer to avoid the risk of their health systems being overwhelmed by COVID outbreaks.

WA Cricket boss Christina Matthews said the sport's state governing body had asked CA to move the Perth match forward in the schedule to avoid the quarantine snag.

“We know it is under real threat,” Matthews told The West Australian newspaper.

More From Sports:

Babar Azam may surpass Chris Gayle to smash another world record

Babar Azam may surpass Chris Gayle to smash another world record
Pakistan batting great Inzamam-ul-Haq suffers heart attack

Pakistan batting great Inzamam-ul-Haq suffers heart attack
Hassan Ali misses baby daughter 'Kuku' during ongoing National T20 Cup

Hassan Ali misses baby daughter 'Kuku' during ongoing National T20 Cup
Pakistani mountaineer Sirbaz Khan set to summit 7th highest peak, Dhaulagiri

Pakistani mountaineer Sirbaz Khan set to summit 7th highest peak, Dhaulagiri
'Rohit Sharma' in Pakistan? Twitter in stitches over Indian cricketer's lookalike

'Rohit Sharma' in Pakistan? Twitter in stitches over Indian cricketer's lookalike
PCB offers new financial model to PSL franchises

PCB offers new financial model to PSL franchises
Pak vs NZ: Rawalpindi administration wants PCB to pay Rs2.7mn for security, food

Pak vs NZ: Rawalpindi administration wants PCB to pay Rs2.7mn for security, food
Injured Hassan Ali turns down Babar Azam's request, will feature in National T20 Cup

Injured Hassan Ali turns down Babar Azam's request, will feature in National T20 Cup
Rizwan reveals what makes opening partnerships with Babar Azam so successful

Rizwan reveals what makes opening partnerships with Babar Azam so successful
National T20 Cup: Azam Khan, Shaheen Afridi fined for showing dissent

National T20 Cup: Azam Khan, Shaheen Afridi fined for showing dissent
Ramiz Raja wants to explore idea of PSL players auction instead of draft

Ramiz Raja wants to explore idea of PSL players auction instead of draft
Pakistan's Aisam ul Haq, India's Rohan Bopanna team up for ATP Sofia Open

Pakistan's Aisam ul Haq, India's Rohan Bopanna team up for ATP Sofia Open

Latest

view all