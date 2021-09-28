 
pakistan
Tuesday Sep 28 2021
Sharmila Faruqi lavishes praise on Maryam Nawaz's 'impressive' dressing

Tuesday Sep 28, 2021

PPP leader Sharmila Faruqi (left) and PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz. — Twitter
Pakistani politicians are always at loggerheads with one another over pretty much any issue under the sun — and this has been the situation for many years now. However, in a rare display of public praise, a PPP leader has complimented a PML-N leader — despite both parties being distant after their Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) fall out.

PPP leader Sharmila Faruqi on Monday complimented PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz's dressing sense and termed it "impressive" — with the former being a good dresser herself.

"Can’t decide which came first? The shoe or the dress but pretty impressive #swag," Faruqi wrote on Twitter as she shared a photo of Maryam.

The PML-N vice-president can be seen wearing a white and grey floral printed shirt with matching trousers, a white veil, and some greyish white covered shoes with a blue floral print.

Maryam seems to be a big shoe fan as her footwear has become the talk of the town in the past too. In September last year, Maryam had opted for a pair of green "Satin Jewel Buckle Mules" from famous Spanish designer, Manolo Blahnik, to match her outfit as she attended the All-Parties Conference (APC).

Photo: Twitter
While Maryam's fans were swooning over her choice of footwear, opponents were enraged because the Blahnik pair cost $1,365 at that time. Some people had accused Maryam of being "insensitive" for her display of wealth, while others had said she bought the pair with "people's looted money." 

