 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Sep 29 2021
By
Ahmed Faraz

Two arrested for killing, robbing Lahore doctor outside her friend's house: police

By
Ahmed Faraz

Wednesday Sep 29, 2021

A file photo of the Punjab police.
A file photo of the Punjab police.

  • Two suspects taken into custody after female doctor gunned down in Lahore's Defence area.
  • Police suspect she may have resisted a robbery.
  • Both suspects arrested with help of CCTV camera footage.

LAHORE: The police have arrested two suspects in connection with the murder of a female doctor who was gunned down outside her friend's house in Lahore's Defence Housing Authority a day earlier.

According to the police, the suspects tried to rob Dr Khaula when she was outside her friend Raja's house.

The law enforcers said Dr Khaula was shot and killed after she put up resistance. The robbers stole her mobile phone and cash, the police was reported as saying.

Both suspects were arrested with the help of closed-circuit television camera footage.

A day earlier, Deputy Inspector General Operations Suhail Chaudhry had taken notice of the murder, a police spokesperson said.

The DIG Operations instructed the police force to trace the culprits using footage from cameras installed as part of the Lahore Safe City project.

Later, a case was registered by the police on the complaint of the doctor's father. According to the FIR, Dr Khaula went by car to visit her friend.

She was approached by two men outside her friend's house, who shot her, snatched her bag and mobile phone and fled, the report said. The doctor's friend was a witness to her getting shot, it added.

More From Pakistan:

PM Imran Khan decides to make Shaukat Tarin a senator: sources

PM Imran Khan decides to make Shaukat Tarin a senator: sources
Shahbaz Sharif reacts to NCA probe, says govt failed to prove corruption allegations

Shahbaz Sharif reacts to NCA probe, says govt failed to prove corruption allegations
No-confidence motion in Balochistan: Will the ‘peace pact’ last?

No-confidence motion in Balochistan: Will the ‘peace pact’ last?
NCOC says cities with low vaccination rates will face higher restrictions

NCOC says cities with low vaccination rates will face higher restrictions
Punjab intensifies dengue prevention activities

Punjab intensifies dengue prevention activities
Taliban warn US of 'negative consequences' if it does not stop flying drones in Afghanistan

Taliban warn US of 'negative consequences' if it does not stop flying drones in Afghanistan
In a first, Pakistani origin doctor to head American College of Physicians

In a first, Pakistani origin doctor to head American College of Physicians
Noor Mukadam murder case: Islamabad court rejects bail pleas of Zahir Jaffer's parents

Noor Mukadam murder case: Islamabad court rejects bail pleas of Zahir Jaffer's parents
En route US, Umer Sharif admitted to hospital in Germany after health deteriorates

En route US, Umer Sharif admitted to hospital in Germany after health deteriorates
MD OGDCL Shahid Salim resigns before end of his tenure in office

MD OGDCL Shahid Salim resigns before end of his tenure in office
Pakistan logs 1,560 fresh coronavirus infections, 52 deaths in 24 hours

Pakistan logs 1,560 fresh coronavirus infections, 52 deaths in 24 hours
Money laundering case against Shahbaz different from NCA case: NAB sources

Money laundering case against Shahbaz different from NCA case: NAB sources

Latest

view all