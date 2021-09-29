Celebrities pray for Inzamam-ul-Haq 'to come out stronger' after heart surgery

Former cricketer and Test captain Inzamam-ul-Haq left the nation shocked after reports of his heart attack surfaced on media.

The 51-year-old was admitted to a private hospital on Monday due to respiratory issues.

Only a few hours later, Inzamam turned to his YouTube channel, assuring fans that he is doing well and did not suffer from cardiac arrest.

“I saw reports saying I had suffered a heart attack. I did not. I went to my doctor for a routine check-up, who said they wanted to conduct an angiography. During angiography, they noted an artery of mine was blocked, so they inserted stents to alleviate that problem," he shared online.

Nevertheless, Inzamam's fans, including many celebrities sent well wishes to the former cricketer and wished him a speedy recovery.

"Wishing speedy recovery to our legend Inzamam bhai. May Allah bless you with the best of health," wrote actor Humayun Saeed on his Twitter Tuesday afternoon.

Singer Farhan Saeed poured in his love for the cricketer.

"Prayers for @Inzamam08's speedy and complete recovery - get well soon, Inzi Bhai," wrote the singer.

Former bowler Wasim Akram also penned a heartfelt note for his fellow cricketer.

"Dear Inzi, you have a beautiful heart. Seems like it's caught the evil eye. I was worried that someone with such a big heart was in such pain. Praying that you get better quickly so that your sweet heart can make everyone happy. My dearest friend, take good care. Let's meet soon," he wrote.



Inzamam received love from across the border as well when Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar praised his competitive yet calm demeanor.

"Wishing you a speedy [email protected] You've always been calm yet competitive, and a fighter on the field. I hope and pray that you'll come out stronger from this situation as well. Get well soon," he wrote.



