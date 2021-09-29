 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Sep 29 2021
By
Web Desk

Pakistan, Russia special forces join hands for counter-terrorism exercise 'Druzhba VI'

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Sep 29, 2021

  • ISPR says Druzhba VI opening ceremony was held at Molkino Trg Area, Krasnodar, Russia.
  • National anthems of Pakistan and Russia were played during the ceremony.
  • The ceremony went on with a weapons and equipment display parade.

The special forces of Pakistan and the Russian Federation have joined hands for a two-week military exercise, Druzhba VI, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Wednesday.

A statement released by the military’s media wing said that the Druzhba VI opening ceremony was held at the “Molkino Trg Area, Krasnodar, Russia” on Wednesday.

"Special Forces of Pakistan and Russia are participating in the two-week-long exercise in the counter-terrorism domain," read the statement.

National anthems of Pakistan and Russia were played during the ceremony, which was followed by the weapons and equipment display parade.

As per the statement, Mayor of Garyachi Kaluch Sergy Belopolsky attended the ceremony as the chief guest. Senior officials from the armies of Pakistan and Russia were also present on the occasion.

More From Pakistan:

Muhammad Zubair had been receiving threats for a while: Maryam Nawaz

Muhammad Zubair had been receiving threats for a while: Maryam Nawaz
Shahbaz Sharif lied for more than an hour during press conference: Fawad Chaudhry

Shahbaz Sharif lied for more than an hour during press conference: Fawad Chaudhry
FIA to probe corruption in road projects: PM Imran Khan

FIA to probe corruption in road projects: PM Imran Khan
PM Imran Khan decides to make Shaukat Tarin a senator: sources

PM Imran Khan decides to make Shaukat Tarin a senator: sources
Two arrested for killing, robbing Lahore doctor outside her friend's house: police

Two arrested for killing, robbing Lahore doctor outside her friend's house: police
Shahbaz Sharif reacts to NCA probe, says govt failed to prove corruption allegations

Shahbaz Sharif reacts to NCA probe, says govt failed to prove corruption allegations
No-confidence motion in Balochistan: Will the ‘peace pact’ last?

No-confidence motion in Balochistan: Will the ‘peace pact’ last?
NCOC says cities with low vaccination rates will face higher restrictions

NCOC says cities with low vaccination rates will face higher restrictions
Punjab intensifies dengue prevention activities

Punjab intensifies dengue prevention activities
Taliban warn US of 'negative consequences' if it does not stop flying drones in Afghanistan

Taliban warn US of 'negative consequences' if it does not stop flying drones in Afghanistan
In a first, Pakistani origin doctor to head American College of Physicians

In a first, Pakistani origin doctor to head American College of Physicians
Noor Mukadam murder case: Islamabad court rejects bail pleas of Zahir Jaffer's parents

Noor Mukadam murder case: Islamabad court rejects bail pleas of Zahir Jaffer's parents

Latest

view all