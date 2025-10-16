 
Pakistan Army 'neutralises around 50 terrorists' bidding to infiltrate from Afghanistan

Several khawarij injured in military action conducted under IBO in KP's Mohmand, say sources

By
Zarmeen Zehra
|

October 16, 2025

Pakistan Army personnel can be seen in this undated image. — Reuters/File
Pakistan Army has eliminated 45 to 50 militants belonging to Indian proxy "Fitna al-Khawarij" while thwarting an infiltration attempt in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa amid border tensions with Afghanistan, security sources told Geo News on Thursday.

The group of militants were trying to infiltrate Pakistan's border while taking advantage of the ceasefire between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Several khawarij were injured in the military action conducted under an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Mohmand district, the sources added.

Meanwhile, security personnel cordoned off the area and commenced a clearance operation. The exchange of fire between the security forces and militants continued for several hours.

This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.

