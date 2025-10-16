 
Geo News

CJCSC Shamsahd reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to regional peace

Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza says Pakistan remains committed to fostering peace through dialogue

By
Zarmeen Zehra
|

October 16, 2025

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Sahir Shamshad Mirza addresses the closing ceremony of Islamabad Symposium 2025 at NUST, Islamabad, October 16, 2025. — ISPR
Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Sahir Shamshad Mirza addresses the closing ceremony of Islamabad Symposium 2025 at NUST, Islamabad, October 16, 2025. — ISPR
  • Pakistan aims to bridge regional divides through diplomacy: CJCSC.
  • CJCSC stresses dialogue, dignity, coexistence over confrontation.
  • General Mirza reiterates support for Palestine and Kashmir causes.

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Sahir Shamshad Mirza on Thursday reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to promoting regional peace, stability, and balanced diplomacy.

He made the affirmation while addressing the closing ceremony of the Islamabad Symposium 2025 at NUST.

Speaking as the chief guest, General Mirza highlighted Pakistan’s active and constructive role in maintaining peace and promoting understanding between the Global North and South through dialogue, dignity, and principled diplomacy.

He urged the replacement of confrontation with cooperation, noting that Pakistan’s foreign outlook is guided by a vision of coexistence rooted in mutual respect and international law.

The CJCSC also reiterated Pakistan’s consistent support for the just and peaceful resolution of longstanding disputes, including those of Palestine and Jammu and Kashmir.

The event, organised by the National Institute of Policy Studies (NIPS) at NUST, was attended by diplomats, academics, bureaucrats, business leaders, and students from leading universities.

Pakistan Army 'neutralises around 50 terrorists' bidding to infiltrate from Afghanistan
Pakistan Army 'neutralises around 50 terrorists' bidding to infiltrate from Afghanistan
Security forces kill 34 India-backed terrorists in three KP IBOs video
Security forces kill 34 India-backed terrorists in three KP IBOs
PHC bars authorities from arresting KP CM Afridi, grants protective bail video
PHC bars authorities from arresting KP CM Afridi, grants protective bail
Punjab moves to ban 'extremist party' after violent TLP protests
Punjab moves to ban 'extremist party' after violent TLP protests
At least 15 killed as truck plunges into ravine in Swat
At least 15 killed as truck plunges into ravine in Swat
Imran Khan seeks parole to mediate Pakistan-Afghanistan tensions: sister
Imran Khan seeks parole to mediate Pakistan-Afghanistan tensions: sister
Pakistan passport remains fourth weakest in global index for fifth year
Pakistan passport remains fourth weakest in global index for fifth year
Another security officer guarding polio team gunned down in KP
Another security officer guarding polio team gunned down in KP