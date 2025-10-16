'Ball in Afghan Taliban's court' for permanent ceasefire: PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addresses federal cabinet meeting on October 16, 2025. — YouTube/Geo News/screengrab

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said Pakistan is ready to hold talks with the Taliban regime in Afghanistan on reasonable terms as both countries observe a 48-hour temporary ceasefire.

Addressing the federal cabinet meeting on Pak-Afghan border tensions on Thursday, the premier said that now the ball is in the Taliban regime's court for a permanent ceasefire.



The premier said that the Taliban regime carried out the recent attack on Pakistan at India’s behest. The attacks came when Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi was on a visit to India.

The Taliban forces and India-backed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), alias Fitna al-Khawarij, resorted to an unprovoked attack on Pakistan on Sunday. The Pakistan Armed Forces gave a befitting response to the aggression, killing over 200 Afghan Taliban and affiliated militants in a self-defence action. The military's media wing said that 23 soldiers embraced martyrdom in the clashes with the Taliban forces and the terrorists.

Later, at the request of the Afghan Taliban regime, and with mutual consent, Pakistan and the Taliban agreed to a temporary ceasefire for 48 hours, effective from October 15.

Addressing the cabinet meeting, PM Shehbaz said: “Unfortunately, despite all efforts, [Taliban regime in] Afghanistan did not prioritise peace and adopted the path of aggression.”

Pakistan had to launch a full-scale retaliatory action as patience had run out after the recent events, he said, while referring to rising incidents of cross-border terrorism.

This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.