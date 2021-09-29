WATCH: Couple's video depicting life after marriage gets over a million views

Screenshots from the videos via Facebook.

Video shows his wife getting out of the house and approaching husband while he was waiting outside in the car.



The husband surprises her with a rose in his hand as he comes to drop home some bananas.

The wife blushes with mixed emotions of happiness and surprise.

A video featuring a Pakistani couple depicts how interesting and beautiful could life after marriage could be if people find love and happiness in little things.

The video, filmed by a man, shows his wife getting out of the house and approaching him while he was waiting outside in the car.

As she draws near the car and asks for the grocery she thought the husband would have brought, he surprises her with a rose in his hand. He also reveals he has bought the bananas that he had come to drop home.

To this, the wife blushes with mixed emotions of happiness and surprise, trying to hide her embarrassment after being caught on camera.



The video went viral and garnered over a million views from users as they praise the couple and admired the way they expressed love to each other.

Here are some reactions:

While some related the video to their own married lives.

Some wives also tagged their husbands in the comments, asking them to take some lessons from the husband featured in the video.

Some husbands responded by with sarcastic comments.



Meanwhile, one of the users even likened the couple with renowned celebrity couple Falak Shabbir and Sarah Khan as the former always presents the latter with roses to express his love.



