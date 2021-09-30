Kareena Kapoor shares sweet photo of Taimur Ali Khan, Ibrahim’s matching tattoos

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor shared a sweet photo of son Taimur Ali Khan and his half-brother Ibrahim Ali Khan, flaunting their matching tattoos.

Saif Ali Khan’s sons Ibrahim Ali Khan and Taimur got the matching tattoos at their cousin Inaaya’s fourth birthday on Wednesday.

Taking to Instagram, Kareena shared the photo of Taimur and Ibrahim, flaunting the matching tattoos.

The picture was originally posted by Ibrahim on his private Instagram account with caption “Only person I'd get matching tattoos with.”

The Good Newwz actor reposted the image with the sticker ‘big brother’ placed in the frame.

Meanwhile, Kareena and her sons Taimur and Jehangir Ali Khan attended birthday of Inaaya, the daughter of Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu late on Wednesday.

Ibrahim also joined Kareena and his half-brothers.

On the work front, Kareena will next be seen in film Laal Singh Chaddha, releasing in February next year.