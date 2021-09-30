Karachi weather: Cyclone alert by PMD says storm 340km to east-southeast

Satellite imagery captured at 0900 PST showing the low pressure area development to the south of Sindh and Balochistan, on September 30, 2021. — Photo courtesy PMD/Tropical Cyclone Warning Centre, Karachi

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has issued a warning for the likelihood that a cyclonic storm will develop along the Sindh-Makran coast in the next 24 hours.

The Met Office, in a weather advisory issued on Thursday afternoon, said that the "well-marked low-pressure area over south Gujarat, India, after moving over Northeast Arabian Sea, has intensified into a depression and now lies around latitude 22.5°N and longitude 69.4°E, at a distance of about 340km in east-southeast direction of Karachi".

Influence of the weather system

Under the influence of the system, people in Sindh can expect widespread rain-wind-thunderstorms with scattered heavy/very heavy rainfall — extremely heavy at times — accompanied with squally winds in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Mirpurkhas, Thaparker, Umerkot, Sanghar, Shaheed Benazirabad, Nosheroferoz, Tando Muhammad Khan (TMK), Tando Allayar (TAY), Dadu, Jamshoro, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Shikarpur and Ghotki districts from today afternoon or late evening to Saturday, October 2. In addition, widespread rain-wind-thunderstorms with scattered heavy/very heavy rainfall — extremely heavy at times — is likely in Balochistan's Gwadar, Lasbela, Awaran, Kech, Khuzdar, Kalat and Panjgur districts from today to Sunday, October 3.

Possible impacts

The sea conditions in this period would remain rough/very rough with high surges at times. This will continue till Sunday, October3.



Fishermen are advised not to venture in the sea from today to Sunday, October 3.

Torrential rains may generate urban flooding in Karachi, Badin, Thatta, Hyderabad, Dadu, Mirpurkhas, Shaheed Benazirabad, Lasbela, Sonmiani, Ormara, Pasni, Gwadar, Turbat, and Jandiwani.

Windstorms may cause damage to vulnerable structures.

PMD's Tropical Cyclone Warning Centre in Karachi is closely monitoring the system and updates will be issued accordingly.

To stay up to date, refresh this page periodically. Regular updates will be posted below:

5:20pm — Strong winds blow in Ibrahim Hyderi; 17 fishermen launches yet to return

Strong winds are blowing at Ibrahim Hyderi, with most fishermen back ashore.

However, 17 launches have yet to return from the deep sea area.

According to Geo News, of 1,561 launches, 1,271 have reached safety.

Fishermen Cooperative Society says it is trying to get in touch with the launches still out to sea.

5:12pm — Technical board exams postponed

Sindh Board of Technical Education has announced it is postponing exams due to the rain forecast.

5pm — Cyclone may fully develop in the next 12 hours: PMD

PMD has warned that a deep depression may form into a cyclone by 5am tomorrow.

It added that if a cyclone forms, it will be given the name "Shaheen".

Strong winds will blow and it is predicted that 100-160mm of rain will fall in Karachi.

Rain has already begun to fall in several areas of Karachi.

Near Frere Hall, an electricity pole fell down, besides a tree, due to the strong winds, but no injury to any person was reported.

Over at Johar Morr, three poles toppled down outside the shopping plaza.



