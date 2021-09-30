Karachi cyclone: Is Sindh govt closing schools tomorrow?

Staff sanitises the hands of students at the entrance of Hayat Girls School in Hyderabad, on August 30, 2021. — APP/File

So far no decision has been taken to close schools, says Murtaza Wahab.

Cyclone is over 300km away from Karachi, says PMD.

Cyclone likely to trigger torrential rains and squally winds along the Sindh-Makran Coast.

KARACHI: With a tropical cyclone over 300km away from the city's coastal belt and the city bracing for torrential rains and thunderstorms, the Sindh government has finally responded regarding whether or not schools will be closed tomorrow.

Speaking to Geo.tv, Karachi Administrator and Sindh government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab said the government has "so far [taken] no decision to close them [schools]."

Geo.tv tried to contact Sindh Education Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah several times but remained unsuccessful.

Authorities to remain on 'high alert' as cyclone moves towards Sindh's coastline

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) issued a warning on Thursday about the formation of a tropical cyclone in the Northeast Arabian Sea area.

The cyclone, as per the PMD, is likely to trigger torrential rains and squally winds along the Sindh-Makran Coast.

According to the PMD, the tropical cyclone is over 300km away from Karachi.

The well-marked low-pressure area over south Gujarat, India after moving over Northeast Arabian Sea has intensified into a "depression and now lies around latitude 22.5°N and longitude 69.4°E, at a distance of about 340 km in east-southeast direction of Karachi", it said.

The notification said: "The system is likely to intensify further into a cyclonic storm during the next 24 hours and move northwestwards."

Under the influence of this weather system, "widespread rain-wind-thunderstorms with scattered heavy and very heavy falls, extremely heavy at times, accompanied with squally winds" are likely in Sindh.

The Met Office warned that sea conditions would remain rough and very rough with high surge at times till October 3 (Sunday).

"Fishermen are advised not to venture in the sea from Thursday (September 30) to Sunday (October 3)," the notification read.

The department also underlined that torrential rains may generate urban flooding in Karachi, Badin, Thatta, Hyderabad, Dadu, Mirpurkhas, Shaeed Benazirabad, Lasbela, Sonmiani, Ormara, Pasni, Gwadar, Turbat and Jiwani.

"Windstorms may cause damages to vulnerable structures," it warned.

Keeping in view the weather conditions all concerned authorities are directed to remain on "high alert" during the forecast period.

The Met Office said that the PMD Tropical Cyclone Warning Centre, Karachi, is closely monitoring the system.



