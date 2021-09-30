Unstoppable Babar Azam smashes another record with 6th T20 century

Central Punjab skipper Babar Azam smashes the ball during a match against Northern at the Pindi Cricket Stadium, on September 30, 2021. — Twitter/PCB

KARACHI: Pakistan’s captain Babar Azam added another feather to his cap when he became the top T20 centurion from Pakistan by scoring his 6th T20 hundred during Central Punjab’s National T20 Cup match against Northern on Thursday.



Babar smashed three 6s and stroked 11 shots to the fence to score an unbeaten 105 off 63 to help his team post 200/2 in 20 overs. This was Babar’s sixth T20 century — the most by a Pakistani batsman in the format.

He is followed by Ahmed Shahzad and Kamran Akmal, both have 5 centuries against their names, apiece. Khurram Manzoor has scored 4 while Sharjeel Khan and Mukhtar Ahmed have scored 3 centuries, each.

Babar is also the 9th batsman in the world to score at least six T20 centuries. The most numbers of centuries, 22, are scored by West Indian Chris Gayle.

The Pakistani batsman reached this milestone in the 185th inning of his career.



In these 185 innings, Babar has a total of 64 scores of 50 or more (that also include 6 hundreds) putting him fifty/inning ratio to 2.89 – the best among all the leading batsmen.

Babar is now eyeing to break Chris Gayle’s record of quickest to 7,000 runs. He needs 16 runs in 6 innings to break the record set by Gayle by reaching 7000 runs in 192 innings. Babar currently has 6984 in 185 innings.

One expects him to reach that milestone in the next game.

In the year 2021, Babar has amassed 1292 T20 runs, and only behind Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan in the list of most T20 runs this year.