Showbiz
Thursday Sep 30 2021
By
Web Desk

Thursday Sep 30, 2021

Minal Khan, Ahsan Mohsin Ikram pack on the PDA in Maldives
Newly weds Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram are making fans gush over their adorable photos from honeymoon.

The couple, that jetted off to Maldives this week, is documenting precious moments on Instagram.

On Thursday, Minal turned to the photo-sharing app and posted a photo of herself embracing husband Ahsan as they sat together in a jet ski.

"My adventurous husband," she captioned alongside the photo.

Ahsan too, shared a similar photo on his Instagram and gave fans a glimpse into his water sports adventures.

"Most adventurous jet skiing ever, in the middle of the Indian ocean with sharks beneath us," wrote Ahsan.

Take a look:



