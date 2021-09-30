Water supply to Karachi disrupted as pipeline bursts in Dhabeji

Water flowing with great pressure following a pipeline burst. — Shutterstock image

KARACHI: Step aside rain, there's a new problem in K-Town.



A water pipeline that burst on Thursday evening at the Dhabeji pumping station means that heat-weary citizens already anxious about the potential for urban flooding, are ironically likely to face water shortages at home.

The 72-inch central pipeline burst following a power breakdown and resultantly, millions of gallons of water were wasted.

The burst pipeline has disrupted the supply of water to Karachi.

At the time of the filing of this report, Water Board staff had begun work to repair the pipeline.