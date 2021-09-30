 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Sep 30 2021
By
Faheem Siddiqui

Water supply to Karachi disrupted as pipeline bursts in Dhabeji

By
Faheem Siddiqui

Thursday Sep 30, 2021

Water flowing with great pressure following a pipeline burst. — Shutterstock image
Water flowing with great pressure following a pipeline burst. — Shutterstock image

KARACHI: Step aside rain, there's a new problem in K-Town.

A water pipeline that burst on Thursday evening at the Dhabeji pumping station means that heat-weary citizens already anxious about the potential for urban flooding, are ironically likely to face water shortages at home.

The 72-inch central pipeline burst following a power breakdown and resultantly, millions of gallons of water were wasted.

The burst pipeline has disrupted the supply of water to Karachi.

At the time of the filing of this report, Water Board staff had begun work to repair the pipeline.

More From Pakistan:

HEC says it has no association with Higher Education City

HEC says it has no association with Higher Education City
Ministry of Law prepares draft for the extension of NAB chairman

Ministry of Law prepares draft for the extension of NAB chairman

Government of Pakistan promotes three PAF officers to post of Air Marshal

Government of Pakistan promotes three PAF officers to post of Air Marshal

Punjab delays announcement of matric and intermediate results

Punjab delays announcement of matric and intermediate results
Govt announces 50,000 scholarships for deserving students under Ehsaas programme

Govt announces 50,000 scholarships for deserving students under Ehsaas programme
Opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif slips down the stairs

Opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif slips down the stairs
Cyclone update: Is Sindh govt closing schools in Karachi tomorrow?

Cyclone update: Is Sindh govt closing schools in Karachi tomorrow?
Live Karachi weather updates: PMD says cyclone 240km to east-southeast

Live Karachi weather updates: PMD says cyclone 240km to east-southeast
NEPRA hearing: K-Electric admits it overbilled consumers up to 34 days

NEPRA hearing: K-Electric admits it overbilled consumers up to 34 days
'High alert': Tropical cyclone 340km away from Karachi

'High alert': Tropical cyclone 340km away from Karachi
Unvaccinated people to face several restrictions from tomorrow: NCOC

Unvaccinated people to face several restrictions from tomorrow: NCOC
Breakout of COVID-19 pandemic created hurdles in CPEC projects: PM Imran Khan

Breakout of COVID-19 pandemic created hurdles in CPEC projects: PM Imran Khan

Latest

view all