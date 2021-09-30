 
Thursday Sep 30 2021
CSS exam 2021: FPSC announces result for written part

Thursday Sep 30, 2021

— APP/File

  • FPSC says 39,650 candidates applied for the exam.
  • Adds that 17,240 appeared and only 364 passed the written portion.
  • Passing percentage, with respect to those who appeared, was 2.11%.

The Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) on Thursday announced the results for the written part of the CSS competitive examination for 2021.

According to a press release by FPSC, 39,650 candidates applied for the exam, of which 17,240 appeared and only 364 passed the written portion.

Therefore, the passing percentage, with respect to candidates who sat for the exam, was 2.11%.

FPSC said the result of rejected candidates shall remain withheld as per Rule 16 (6) of the Competitive Examination Rules 2019.

The result of candidates who could not pass may be viewed at FPSC’s website.

Candidates who have passed the written examination will be informed about the schedule of Medical Examination, Psychological Assessment and Viva Voce in due course of time, the press release added.

These candidates have been advised to "stay informed by visiting the FPSC website regularly".

According to FPSC, due care has been taken to ensure accuracy and correctness. 

"However, the Commission reserves the rights of rectifying any error and omission etc. at any time," the statement said.

Results of passing candidates




