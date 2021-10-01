Live Karachi weather updates: PMD says system likely to strengthen further into a Cyclonic Storm in 6 hours

PMD satellite image.

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department has issued another advisory - Alert IV - that a cyclonic storm will develop along the Sindh-Makran coast, causing torrential rains and squally winds in the region.

The Met Office, in its latest advisory issued at 6am Friday, said, "Depression over the northeast Arabian Sea moved west-northwestward at a speed of 15km/hr during last 12 hours, concentrated into a Deep Depression and now lies centred near latitude 23.5N and longitude 66.5E, at a distance of about 160 km south-southwest of Karachi, 140km from Thatta and 270km from Ormara."

The PMD's alert said the estimated maximum sustained surface wind is 30 - 40Kts and sea condition is rough to very rough around the system centre.

The Met Office cautioned that the system is likely to strengthen further into a Cyclonic Storm during the next six hours and move west-northwestwards towards Makran coast.



Under the influence of this weather system:

Widespread rain-wind-thunderstorms with scattered heavy/very heavy falls, extremely heavy at times, accompanied with squally winds are likely in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Dadu and Jamshoro districts from today Oct 1 (Friday) to 2nd Oct (Saturday) night.

Widespread rain-wind-thunderstorms with scattered heavy/very heavy falls, extremely heavy at times, are likely in Gwadar, Lasbela, Awaran, Kech, Khuzdar, Kalat and Panjgur districts of Balochistan till 3 Oct (Sunday) night.

Scattered rain-wind/thunderstorm also expected in Thaparker, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Sanghar, Tando Muhammad Khan (TMK), Tando Allayar (TAY), Shaheed Benazirabad, Nosheroferoz, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Shikarpur & Ghotki districts till 2nd Oct (Saturday).

Possible Impacts:

Sea conditions would remain rough/very rough with high surge at times till Oct 3 (Sunday).

Fishermen are advised not to venture in the sea till 3rd October (Sunday).

Torrential rains may generate urban flooding in Karachi, Badin, Thatta, Hyderabad, Dadu, Lasbela, Sonmiani, Ormara, Pasni, Gwadar, Turbat & Jiwani.

Windstorm may cause damages to vulnerable structures.

PMD Tropical Cyclone Warning Centre, Karachi said it is closely monitoring the system and updates will be issued accordingly.

The Met Office also called upon all concerned authorities to remain on High ALERT during the forecast period.

8:30am - Public holiday declared in Karachi

The provinvial authorities have announced a public holiday in the metropolis due to cyclone.

"Keeping in view the situation resulting from expected tropical cyclone & the rainfall, it has been decided that Friday the 1st of October will be a public holiday," Sindh government spokesman Murtaza Wahab said Friday.

He said that all offices, educational institutions and businesses except essential services shall remain remain closed in Karachi.

11:50pm (Sept 30) — Educational institutes across Sindh to remain closed tomorrow

Minister for Education Sindh Syed Sardar Shah has announced the closure of all educational institutes across Sindh tomorrow.

Due to the weather forecast predicting heavy rains, educational institutes will remain closed tomorrow, he said.

Shah said that the decision extends to all educational institutes — both public and private.

10:09pm — Karachi citizens barred from bathing, diving, swimming, fishing in sea

Karachi citizens have been barred from bathing, diving, swimming and fishing in the sea within the territorial limits of Karachi, with effect from today to Tuesday, October 5.

A notification by the Karachi commissioner states that in the wake of the high alert issued by Pakistan Meteorological Department about the formation of tropical cyclone Shaheen, which may very well hit the city within a few hours with heavy rains and winds of up to 90km/hr, high surges in the sea may follow, which will result in loss of life.

Therefore, the ban has been imposed to preempt and stop any event of drowning.

The commissioner has also authorised the deputy and assistant commissioners to take action against violators in coordination of senior superintendents of police and get them booked under Section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

9:19pm — Karachi commissioner advises citizens to stay indoors

Commissioner Karachi Navid Ahmed Shaikh has issued a warning in view of the fast approaching cyclone Shaheen.

He said that speedy winds and thunderstorms are expected in tandem with rain.

"Citizens are requested to remain indoors and avoid leaving home unnecessarily," the commissioner said, adding that no one should go towards the coast.







