 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Oct 01 2021
By
Qaseem Saeed

Afghanistan seeks Pakistan's help in treating patients

By
Qaseem Saeed

Friday Oct 01, 2021

The Torkham border crossing is the main link between Pakistan and Afghanistan. — Reuters/File
The Torkham border crossing is the main link between Pakistan and Afghanistan. — Reuters/File

  • Taliban urge govt of Pakistan to allow more patients to enter Pakistan.
  • "We request Pakistan to relax its policy for the entry of patients through the border," Syed Ghaziullah says.
  • Afghanistan is facing shortage of medicines, he says. 

KABUL: Citing a shortage of medicines and Afghanistan's hospitals not properly equipped to treat patients, the Taliban has urged Pakistan to relax its policies to allow more patients to enter the country. 

Speaking to Geo News, the new Taliban-incharge stationed at the Torkham border, Syed Ghaziullah, said: "We request Pakistan to relax its policy for the entry of patients through the border."

He urged the government of Pakistan to increase the number of patients allowed to enter its territory. 

"A long queues of ambulances have formed at the Torkham border," he stated.

Ghaziullah said Pakistan allows only 40 patients to cross the border every day.

"Our government is still new, the condition of hospitals in Afghanistan is not good," he said, adding that there is a shortage of medicines in Afghanistan as well. 

In September, Pakistani health authorities had said that they would cooperate with Afghanistan in improving its healthcare infrastructure, which has been affected badly due to the recent conflict.

“We will let them (Afghans) define their needs and then work out what needs to done, priority wise,” Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health Dr Faisal Sultan had told The News.

Pakistan had already established a 300-bed tertiary-care health facility in Kabul, titled “Muhammad Ali Jinnah Hospital”, which is the only functional public health facility at the moment with 50 oxygenated beds for COVID-19 patients, a Pakistani doctor present in Kabul had said but called for more assistance from Pakistan and other neighbouring countries to avoid a health crisis.

The official had stated that daily hundreds of people, including women and children from Afghanistan, were trying to cross borders to seek medical assistance in Pakistan and added that at the moment, those in need of immediate health assistance were being allowed to enter the country to seek medical assistance at hospitals in Quetta, Peshawar and other cities of the country. 

More From Pakistan:

FM Qureshi blames 'lobbies, Pakistan's neighbours' for US bill seeking sanctions

FM Qureshi blames 'lobbies, Pakistan's neighbours' for US bill seeking sanctions
Accountability court indicts Shahbaz Sharif's wife in money laundering case

Accountability court indicts Shahbaz Sharif's wife in money laundering case
Shaukat Tarin says petrol in Pakistan cheaper than other regional countries

Shaukat Tarin says petrol in Pakistan cheaper than other regional countries
FBR surpassed collection target in Q1 by 38%: PM Imran Khan

FBR surpassed collection target in Q1 by 38%: PM Imran Khan
Mir Khalil-ur-Rahman's wife Mehmooda Khalil-ur-Rahman passes away at 95

Mir Khalil-ur-Rahman's wife Mehmooda Khalil-ur-Rahman passes away at 95
Social media companies may have to pay a Rs500m fine for not following PTA's instructions

Social media companies may have to pay a Rs500m fine for not following PTA's instructions
Karachi weather update: Met Office says chances of very heavy rain have lessened

Karachi weather update: Met Office says chances of very heavy rain have lessened
MDCAT 2021: PMC may address student's grievances, says Faisal Sultan

MDCAT 2021: PMC may address student's grievances, says Faisal Sultan
Live Karachi weather updates: Chances of torrential rain have decreased, says PMD

Live Karachi weather updates: Chances of torrential rain have decreased, says PMD
Tropical cyclone: Public holiday declared in Karachi

Tropical cyclone: Public holiday declared in Karachi
All schools in Sindh to remain closed tomorrow amid cyclone warning

All schools in Sindh to remain closed tomorrow amid cyclone warning
Karachi cyclone: Private schools to remain closed tomorrow

Karachi cyclone: Private schools to remain closed tomorrow

Latest

view all