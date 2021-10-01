Minal Khan thinks cyclone 'Gulab' is chasing her in Maldives: See Photo

Minal Khan is certain that cyclone Gulab is 'chasing her' after she meets strong winds amid her ongoing honeymoon in the Maldives.

Turning to her Instagram on Friday, the actor shared a photo of her tresses flowing in the air as she stood for a selfie.

"Gulab is chasing me," she captioned alongside the photo.

At the same time, husband Ahsan Mohsin Ikram gave fans a glimpse of the strong winds from his resort on the islands.

"Cyclone coming to Maldives," he captioned on the photo.

Gulab cyclone, which is hitting major parts of India and Pakistan, is expected to generate urban flooding in Karachi, Badin, Thatta, Hyderabad, Dadu, Mirpurkhas, Shaheed Benazirabad, Lasbela, Somiani, Ormara, Pasni, Gwadar, Turbat and Jiwani,