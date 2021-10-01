When will FBISE hold special exam 2021?

The logo of the Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE). — Twitter/FBISEOfficial

Exam to be held soon after announcement of grade 9, 11 results.

Students — fresh and improvement — eligible for special exam.

Exam will be held on the analogy of annual exam 2021.

The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) will hold special exams soon after the declaration of 9th and 11th annual exams results, the board said Friday.



The exam will be held on the analogy of annual exam 2021, and the result will be issued according to the same promotion criteria, the board said in a press release.

"All categories of student, fresh, improvement are eligible for this exam," the board added.

Promotion policy

The FBISE had decided to promote matriculation and intermediate students on basis of average marks obtained in elective subjects as it finalised the promotion policy last month.

According to a notification, all the candidates of grades 9, 10, 11, and 12 will be awarded marks in compulsory subjects on the basis of average marks obtained in elective subjects, and mathematics, in the case of classes ninth and tenth.

"Furthermore, up to 5% proportionate additional marks shall also be awarded in compulsory subjects. Actual marks obtained by the candidate in the subject(s) they appeared in shall be shown," read the notification.

In addition to this, for the subjects that include practical(s), 50% of the total marks obtained in the practical exam will be granted to the candidates as baseline marks, while the rest of 50% will be calculated proportionately on the basis of marks obtained in the relevant theory exam.

The notification said that students who fail their exams will be passed — with 33% marks.

According to the notification, the candidates who apply for improvement will be granted marks on the basis of the exams they attempted, whereas the candidates who remained absent throughout all the exams “will be treated as absent”.