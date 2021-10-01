 
Friday Oct 01 2021
Prince William reminisces about childhood visit to London charity with Princess Diana

Friday Oct 01, 2021

Prince William on Friday attended a special awards ceremony and reception for charity The Passage to mark their 40th anniversary at their headquarters in south west London.

The Duke of Cambridge shared a picture of his mother Princess Diana as he talked about his visit to the charity as a child.

"Every time I come here, I am touched by the warmth and friendliness, and the dignity and respect you show to everyone who comes through your door," he wrote.

William said, "Over the many years that I have visited The Passage, first with my mother when I was just a small boy, I have developed a great affection for you all."

He added, "I am always so impressed to see and hear the difference that The Passage makes to the lives of people who are experiencing homelessness"


