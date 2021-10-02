 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday Oct 02 2021
By
AFP

Ahead of Pakistan visit, top US official demands indiscriminate action against militants

By
AFP

Saturday Oct 02, 2021

US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman. Photo: file
US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman. Photo: file  
  • "We seek a strong partnership with Pakistan on counterterrorism," says US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman.
  • Both of our countries have suffered terribly from the scourge of terrorism, she says.  
  • Sherman praises Pakistan's calls for an inclusive government in Afghanistan.

WASHINGTON: Ahead of her scheduled visit to Pakistan, US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman demanded of Islamabad to take action against all extremist groups, which has sought reconciliation with militants both at home and in Afghanistan.

Wendy Sherman will arrive in Pakistan for a two-day official visit on October 7. The State Dept No. 2 will meet on October 7-8 with officials in Pakistan in a first high-level visit of a senior US functionary since Biden administration took charge in Jan.

"We seek a strong partnership with Pakistan on counterterrorism and we expect sustained action against all militant and terrorist groups without distinction," Sherman told reporters.

Related items

"Both of our countries have suffered terribly from the scourge of terrorism and we look forward to cooperative efforts to eliminate all regional and global terrorist threats," she said from Switzerland, her first stop on a trip that will also take her to India and Uzbekistan.

During her visit to New Delhi and Mumbai on October 6-7, she will meet officials and civil society leaders and address the US-India Business Council's annual “ideas summit”, according to the State Department.

In an important development prior to her visit, Pakistan on Friday confirmed that it is holding talks with Pakistani Taliban about laying down their arms.

"Some of the Pakistani Taliban groups actually want to talk to our government for some peace, for some reconciliation," Prime Minister Imran Khan told Turkey's TRT World television.

He said the discussions were taking place in Afghanistan with sections of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, which has waged years of deadly attacks.

"I repeat, I do not believe in military solutions," Khan said.

Khan has also encouraged the world to engage Afghanistan's Taliban and provide economic support, although he has stopped short of backing recognition -- a step opposed by the United States.

Sherman praised Pakistan's calls for an inclusive government in Afghanistan.

"We look to Pakistan to play a critical role in enabling that outcome," she said.

More From Pakistan:

Fawad Chaudhry backs 'chance at a normal life' for TTP militants wishing to pledge loyalty to Pakistan

Fawad Chaudhry backs 'chance at a normal life' for TTP militants wishing to pledge loyalty to Pakistan
NCOC cites pilgrims' own safety for coronavirus quarantine regime

NCOC cites pilgrims' own safety for coronavirus quarantine regime
TTP announce suspension of hostilities in South Waziristan

TTP announce suspension of hostilities in South Waziristan
Denmark pledges to further improve cooperation with Pakistan at all levels

Denmark pledges to further improve cooperation with Pakistan at all levels
LHC declares TLP leader Saad Rizvi's detention illegal

LHC declares TLP leader Saad Rizvi's detention illegal
When will FBISE hold special exam 2021?

When will FBISE hold special exam 2021?
FBISE to announce matric 2021 results on Monday

FBISE to announce matric 2021 results on Monday
Opposition asks govt when 'gang that bombs people with petrol price hikes' will be arrested

Opposition asks govt when 'gang that bombs people with petrol price hikes' will be arrested
NEPRA fines HESCO Rs31 million over citizens' deaths due to electrocution

NEPRA fines HESCO Rs31 million over citizens' deaths due to electrocution

Danish FM praises CAA for evacuation operation in Afghanistan

Danish FM praises CAA for evacuation operation in Afghanistan
Pakistan in talks with TTP factions for disarmament: PM Imran Khan

Pakistan in talks with TTP factions for disarmament: PM Imran Khan
FM Qureshi blames 'lobbies, Pakistan's neighbours' for US bill seeking sanctions

FM Qureshi blames 'lobbies, Pakistan's neighbours' for US bill seeking sanctions

Latest

view all