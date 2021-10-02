 
Saturday Oct 02 2021
National T20 Cup: Imam-ul-Haq’s entry in today’s match linked to fitness test

Saturday Oct 02, 2021

Balochistan skipper Imam-ul-Haq being shifted to hospital after suffering injury. Screengrab
LAHORE: Balochistan skipper Imam-ul-Haq’s availability for today’s match is linked to his fitness test, said sources.

Sources privy to the matter said that Imam-ul-Haq is feeling better today, adding that the final decision about inclusion in the final IX will be taken by the team management.

Imam-ul-Haq’s fitness test will be taken by the physiotherapists in the ground ahead of the match, the sources said, adding that his X-ray report showed no damage to his ribs.

The left-handed batsman had been admitted to a hospital after he suffered an injury during the match against Southern Punjab on Friday.

Imam-ul-Haq had been injured while he collided with the boundary boards when he was fielding.

The left-handed batsman was taken away on a stretcher after the team's physiotherapist treated him initially.

Later in that day, sources had said that the injury was not serious, as the X-ray had shown that Imam's ribs were not fractured.

