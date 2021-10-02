 
Saturday Oct 02 2021
Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff celebrate two years of film ‘War’

Saturday Oct 02, 2021

Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff celebrate two years of film ‘War’

Bollywood stars Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff celebrated two years of their film War, also starring Vaani Kapoor.

Taking to Twitter, Hrithik shared the poster of the film and tweeted “Miss everything about being on this set - co-working, collaborating, CREATING. #2YearsOfWar”.

Tiger Shroff also took to social media and shared the same poster.

He tweeted “Man i miss this! One of my best experiences going head to head with one of my idols. #2yearsofwar @iHrithik @Vaaniofficial”.

The film was released on October 2, 2019.

Meanwhile, according to media reports, two years later, director Siddharth Anand has confirmed that he is all set to begin the production of the sequel of film War in 2022.

However, it is yet to be confirmed who will feature in the sequel.

