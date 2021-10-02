 
Saturday Oct 02 2021
Yasir Hussain bids farewell to 'father' of comedy Umer Sharif in heartfelt note

Saturday Oct 02, 2021

Yasir Hussain bids farewell to 'father' of comedy Umer Sharif in heartfelt note

Actor Yasir Hussain is mourning the loss of comedian Umer Sharif.

Turning to his Instagram on Saturday, Yasir dubbed all Pakistani comedy lovers 'orphan' after the 'father' of comedy's sad demise.

"yeh show umer shareef sahab k sath meri pehli aur aakhri mulakaat ki yaad hai.Aaj Urdu comedy dekhny waly Yateem ho gaye hain . kyon k comedy ka baap “Sir Umer Shareef “ inteqaal kar gaye hain. Allah unhain jannat mai aala maqaam ata farmae. aameen (This show marks my first and last interaction with Umer Sharif sahab. Audiences that watch Urdu comedy are orphaned today because the father of comedy 'Sir Umer Sharif' has passed away. May Allah grant him the highest ranks in Jannah. Ameen)" Yasir captioned alongside his post.

In the clip, fans could see Yasir giving a warm introduction to Umer Sharif in one of his earlier shows, praising the deceased's epic comic timing.

Umer Sharif was born on April 19, 1955, in an Urdu speaking family in Liaquatabad, Karachi. The star was well-acclaimed as one of the biggest comedians in Asia.

Some of his applauded stage dramas include Bakra Qiston Pay Part 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 (1989), Dulhan Main Lekar Jaonga, Salam Karachi, Meri Bhi To Eid Karade, Nayee Aami Purana Abba, Yeh Hay Naya Tamasha and Yeh Hay Naya Zamana.

