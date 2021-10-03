 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday Oct 03 2021
By
Web Desk

Pakistan logs over 1,650 new coronavirus infections, 35 deaths

By
Web Desk

Sunday Oct 03, 2021

People wearing face masks photographed in a market somewhere in Pakistan. Photo: file
People wearing face masks photographed in a market somewhere in Pakistan. Photo: file 

  • Pakistan reports 1,656 more COVID-19 infections during last 24 hours. 
  • 1,656 people test positive for the virus after 50,779 COVID-19 tests were taken across Pakistan. 
  • COVID-19 claims another 35 lives over last 24 hours. 

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan reported 1,656 more COVID-19 infections during the last 24 hours, pushing the nationwide tally of confirmed cases to 1,249,858, the National Command and Operation Centre’s (NCOC) data showed Sunday morning.

According to the NCOC's latest statistics, 1,656 people tested positive for the virus after 50,779 COVID-19 tests were taken across the country during the last 24 hours. This brings the positivity rate to 3.26%.


Meanwhile, the coronavirus claimed another 35 lives in Pakistan during the same period, taking the national death toll from the virus to 27,866.

Related items

Pakistan has reported a daily case count of less than 2,000 for the eighth consecutive day on Sunday (today). Moreover, the country reported a positivity rate below 4% on the eighth straight day today as well. 

During the last week, Pakistan averaged about 725,632 doses of the coronavirus vaccine administered each day. At that rate, it will take a further 60 days to administer enough doses for another 10% of the population.

More From Pakistan:

Seven die in Islamabad accident as car falls into drain

Seven die in Islamabad accident as car falls into drain
Pandora Papers to feature names of more Pakistanis than Panama Papers did

Pandora Papers to feature names of more Pakistanis than Panama Papers did
Talks with TTP: Opposition demands govt take Parliament into confidence

Talks with TTP: Opposition demands govt take Parliament into confidence
Karachi underpass to be named after comedy legend Umer Sharif

Karachi underpass to be named after comedy legend Umer Sharif
Where is cyclone 'Shaheen' now?

Where is cyclone 'Shaheen' now?
Pandora Papers: Exposé featuring financial secrets of high-profile individuals to be released Sunday

Pandora Papers: Exposé featuring financial secrets of high-profile individuals to be released Sunday
SC's review board extends Saad Rizvi's detention

SC's review board extends Saad Rizvi's detention
Noorul Haq Qadri announces important Hajj, Umrah update

Noorul Haq Qadri announces important Hajj, Umrah update
PM Imran Khan says world must engage with Afghanistan to prevent 'economic meltdown'

PM Imran Khan says world must engage with Afghanistan to prevent 'economic meltdown'
Five security forces personnel martyred in North Waziristan

Five security forces personnel martyred in North Waziristan
Young Doctors Association boycotts OPDs at Civil, BMC Hospitals in Balochistan

Young Doctors Association boycotts OPDs at Civil, BMC Hospitals in Balochistan
Pakistan provides eight more trucks of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan

Pakistan provides eight more trucks of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan

Latest

view all