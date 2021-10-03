Pakistan logs over 1,650 new coronavirus infections, 35 deaths

People wearing face masks photographed in a market somewhere in Pakistan. Photo: file

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan reported 1,656 more COVID-19 infections during the last 24 hours, pushing the nationwide tally of confirmed cases to 1,249,858, the National Command and Operation Centre’s (NCOC) data showed Sunday morning.

According to the NCOC's latest statistics, 1,656 people tested positive for the virus after 50,779 COVID-19 tests were taken across the country during the last 24 hours. This brings the positivity rate to 3.26%.





Meanwhile, the coronavirus claimed another 35 lives in Pakistan during the same period, taking the national death toll from the virus to 27,866.

Pakistan has reported a daily case count of less than 2,000 for the eighth consecutive day on Sunday (today). Moreover, the country reported a positivity rate below 4% on the eighth straight day today as well.



During the last week, Pakistan averaged about 725,632 doses of the coronavirus vaccine administered each day. At that rate, it will take a further 60 days to administer enough doses for another 10% of the population.

