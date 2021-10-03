 
Sunday Oct 03 2021
Sunday Oct 03, 2021

Shah Rukh Khan in touch with NCB officials after Aryan’s detention
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is in constant contact with the officials of Narcotics Control Bureau after his son Aryan was detained in a drug case.

Khan was also spotted heading to a court after Aryan’s detention on Sunday.

However, he has not yet officially released any statement regarding detention of Aryan.

Meanwhile, the Raees actor is likely to postpone shooting of his film Pathan in Spain following the detention of his eldest son, according to media reports.

Khan was set to shoot a song with Deepika Padukone for Pathan and was supposed to jet off to Spain any time soon.

Aryan has been detained by the NCB, according to media reports.

He was taken into custody after the NCB conducted a raid at a party being held on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast on Saturday night.

