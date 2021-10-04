 
Monday Oct 04 2021
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Monday Oct 04, 2021

Hansal Mehta says he is with Shah Rukh Khan after Aryan’s arrest

Bollywood film director Hansal Mehta is the latest B-town celebrity to extend support to king Shah Rukh Khan after his son Aryan’s arrest in a drug case, saying “It is painful for a parent having to deal with a child getting into trouble.”

Taking to Twitter, the Aligarh director tweeted: “It is painful for a parent having to deal with a child getting into trouble. It gets compounded when people begin to arrive at judgements before the law takes its course.”

The filmmaker further said, “It is disrespectful and unfair to the parent and to the parent-child relationship. With you @iamsrk.”

Earlier, Salman Khan, Pooja Bhatt and Suniel Shetty also extended support to Shah Rukh Khan.

Khan’s close friend Salman Khan was seen paying a visit to him at his residence Mannat on Sunday night.

Aryan Khan was arrested on Sunday hours after he was detained by the Narcotics Control Bureau after drugs were found on the cruise he was on. 

