Monday Oct 04 2021
Pakistan Army soldier martyred in terrorist attack on North Waziristan check-post

Monday Oct 04, 2021

Pakistan Army soldiers man a post at the Line of Control. Photo: AFP
  • Pakistan Army solider killed in terrorist attack on check-post in North Waziristan, says ISPR.
  • Clearance operation underway to eliminate terrorists in the area.
  • Two days back, four Frontier Corps soldiers, one Levies sub-inspector were martyred.

A security forces personnel was martyred in North Waziristan's Ghariuom after terrorists targeted a check-post, a statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Monday.

The terrorists targeted a security forces post in the Ghariuom area of North Waziristan, the military's media wing stated.

According to the ISPR, the troops responded promptly. During an exchange of fire, sepoy Muhammad Amir Iqbal, who was 30 years old, embraced shahadat (martyrdom).

The military's media wing said that clearance is in progress to eliminate any terrorist found in the area.

Two days back, five security forces personnel were martyred in North Waziristan's Spinwam after terrorists targeted their vehicle, the ISPR had reported.

The military's media wing said four Frontier Corps soldiers and one Levies sub-inspector were martyred in the incident. The martyred were identified as: Havaldar Zahid, 35, a resident of Charsadda; Havaldar Ishaq, 37, a resident of Kurram; Lance Naik Abdul Majeed, 28, a resident of Kurram and sub-inspector Javed, 38, a resident of Spinwam.

TTP commander killed in Tank

Lats week, security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Tank, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and killed a Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) commander, according to the ISPR.

"TTP terrorist commander Khawaza din alias Sher Khan got killed," the military’s media wing said, adding that weapons and ammunition were recovered from the hideout as well.

"During the intense exchange of fire, Captain Sikandar, 27, from Pakpatan embraced shahadat," said the ISPR.

