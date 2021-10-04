 
sports
Monday Oct 04 2021
By
Sports Desk

'Dreams do come true': Shahid Afridi recalls record-breaking fastest ODI century

By
Sports Desk

Monday Oct 04, 2021

Shahid Afridi plays an aggressive shot during his memorable Nairobi inning. Photo: File
Shahid Afridi plays an aggressive shot during his memorable Nairobi inning. Photo: File

Former Pakistan captain and swashbuckling all-rounder Shahid Afridi Monday recalled the day his "dreams come true" when he smashed a record-breaking 37-ball century against Sri Lanka, effectively announcing his arrival in international cricket.

When Pakistan came out to bat against Sri Lanka in Nairobi on October 4, 1996, nobody knew the carnage that was about to follow, least of all the Sri Lankan bowlers.

Shahid Afridi was relatively unknown at the time. However, after Pakistan batted first and played their inning, the right-handed batsman had made headlines around the world.

Afridi smashed his way into the record books by scoring the fastest ODI century in the history of the game, achieving it in 37 balls. Afridi hit the ball out of the park frequently during his inning, smashing 11 sixes and six fours to score 102 runs off 40 balls before he was sent back to the pavilion.

The stylish Saeed Anwar also put up a strong performance, scoring 115 off 120 balls. However, the day belonged to Shahid Afridi.

The former Pakistan skipper, nicknamed "Boom Boom" for his aggressive batting, recalled the memorable day in a social media post. 

In the tweet, Shahid Afridi said he would never forget the day he shattered the world record for the fastest ODI century.

"To all my fans around the world, do remember, dreams do come true!" he tweeted.

Pakistan won the match by 82 runs after handing Sri Lanka a mammoth 372-run target. The Sri Lankans batted well but fell short of the target, as they were bowled out for 289 with only one ball to spare.

Shahid Afridi picked up one wicket from his 10 overs as well. Fast bowler Waqar Younis was the pick of the bowlers, taking five wickets while Saqalin Mushtaq took four wickets too.

More From Sports:

T20 World Cup: UAE stadiums to be at 70% capacity for ICC event

T20 World Cup: UAE stadiums to be at 70% capacity for ICC event
Mohammad Hafeez recovers from dengue, will resume practice from today

Mohammad Hafeez recovers from dengue, will resume practice from today
Babar Azam shatters Gayle's record, becomes fastest to score 7,000 T20 runs

Babar Azam shatters Gayle's record, becomes fastest to score 7,000 T20 runs
After Wasim Khan's exit, PCB starts search for new CEO

After Wasim Khan's exit, PCB starts search for new CEO
Pakistani cricketer Shan Masood's sister passes away

Pakistani cricketer Shan Masood's sister passes away
Ramiz Raja issues indirect warning to PCB officials drawing huge salaries

Ramiz Raja issues indirect warning to PCB officials drawing huge salaries
PCB names Pakistan Shaheens' squad for Sri Lanka tour

PCB names Pakistan Shaheens' squad for Sri Lanka tour
You were a visionary: Alan Wilkins to Wasim Khan

You were a visionary: Alan Wilkins to Wasim Khan
National T20 Cup: Imam-ul-Haq’s entry in today’s match linked to fitness test

National T20 Cup: Imam-ul-Haq’s entry in today’s match linked to fitness test
Spent sleepless nights to bring international cricket to Pakistan: Wasim Khan

Spent sleepless nights to bring international cricket to Pakistan: Wasim Khan
Pakistan mountaineer Shehroze Kashif to summit Nepal’s Manaslu again

Pakistan mountaineer Shehroze Kashif to summit Nepal’s Manaslu again
FIFA extends PFF normalisation committee’s mandate again

FIFA extends PFF normalisation committee’s mandate again

Latest

view all