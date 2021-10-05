T20 World Cup: PCB announces Pakistan cricket team's departure schedule

Pakistan cricket team will leave for the UAE via a chartered flight on October 15.



PCB directs support staff to quarantine in Lahore on October 8.

World Cup begins from October 17 while the final will be played on November 14.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday announced the national team's departure schedule to the UAE for the upcoming T20 World Cup.



The Babar Azam-led Pakistan squad will leave for the country on October 15 via a chartered flight.

As per details, the players participating in the National T20 World Cup will move from one bubble to another after the completion of the event.

The much-anticipated World Cup will begin on October 17 while the final will be played on November 14.

All the members of the national team's support staff will gather in Lahore on October 8 and will be quarantined for seven days at a local hotel in Lahore.



Bowling consultant Vernon Philander will arrive in Pakistan on October 7 and will join the squad in the UAE. He will travel with the national team to the UAE.

Meanwhile, batting consultant Matthew Hayden will join the national squad in the UAE.

The cricket board has allowed all members of the national squad to take their families along with them to the UAE.

The PCB is yet to formally announce the names of the support staff members who will accompany the national team to the UAE.



According to sources, the cricket board has decided to appoint Saqlain Mushtaq as head of the support staff.

Saqlain Mushtaq, fielding coach Abdul Majeed and strength and conditioning Coach Drix Simon will also travel with the team to the bio-secure bubble in the UAE, sources said.

Pakistan's ICC Men's T20 World Cup squad

Chief Selector Muhammad Waseem had announced Pakistan's squad for the upcoming ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup.

Babar Azam (captain)

Shadab Khan (vice-captain)

Asif Ali

Azam Khan (wicketkeeper)

Haris Rauf

Hasan Ali

Imad Wasim

Khushdil Shah

Mohammad Hafeez

Mohammad Hasnain

Mohammad Nawaz

Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper)

Mohammad Wasim Jnr

Shaheen Shah Afridi

Sohaib Maqsood

PCB to make changes in squad



However, following the dismal performances in the National T20 Cup by some players selected for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, sources said Pakistani selectors have decided to make important changes to the 15-member team.

Sources had said former Pakistan captain Shoaib Malik is likely to be selected for the squad, while aggressive batsmen Azam Khan and Sohaib Maqsood are likely to be dropped.

Mohammad Hasnain's prospects of retaining his place in the squad are also looking dim due to his lackluster performance in the ongoing National T20 Cup.