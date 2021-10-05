Umer Sharif's son fondly talks about late comedian: 'He taught me to love people'

Umer Sharif's son fondly talks about father: 'He taught me to love people'

Late Pakistani comedian, Umer Sharif's son Jawwad Sharif is touching on the memories of his father.

Speaking with host Nida Yasir in a recent interview, the comedian's son shared how Umer always taught him to show kindness towards people.

"My father was great. He always helped people, showed them kindness and justice. He was to gentle in all his relationships," said Jawwad over a phone call.

"My father was very busy but he always used to make time for us. We use to travel a lot. In fact, most of the time that I recall with him, it was during our travels. He made us travel the world," shared a teary-eyed Jawwad.

He continued, "He taught me a lot of things. He taught me to love people, to respect them, to help them."

The comedian's son further revealed how the deceased not only took care of his children, but the entire family. "He has brought up our whole family, always kept everybody equal. He is my role model," said Jawwad.

