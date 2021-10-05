 
Yasra Rizvi generates conversation around abusive marriages in new campaign

Actor Yasra Rizi is supporting all those women who suffer from domestic violence at the hands of their spouses.

Turning to her Instagram on Sunday, Yasra shared heart-breaking photos of herself in a wedding dress, struggling through the shackles of an unhappy marriage.

"Shaadi kerna ya na kerna kisi bhi insaan ki zindagi ka aik ehem aur zaati faisla hai. Kis se, kaisi aur kyun, yeh decide kerna her insaan ka bunyaadi haq hai. Aur agar yeh faisla kerne mein koi ghalati ho jaaye aur apni marzi se ki gayi shaadi bhi aik na khushgawar experience ban jaaye tou usse khatam ker daina bhi her insaan ka buniyaadi haq hai.( Marriage is a pivotal decision in every person's life. Deciding who to marry or not is one's right. And if this decision turns out to be a mistake then it is also one's right to end it)," Yasra captioned in one of her photos.

In a follow-up post, Yasra raised her voice on abusive marriages. Urging the society to stand up for the rights if their daughters, Yasra condemned domestic violence with her powerful words.

"Stand up for your daughters and sisters and friends and female relatives and abused neighbours or that random woman being beaten up by her husband in a restaurant while he says 'yeh hamara aapas ka maamla hai' before you get to carry one of your own to the graveyard just because you were too busy being polite!" captioned Yasra.



