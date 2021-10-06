Noor Mukadam murder case: Zahir Jaffer's parents challenge IHC bail rejection in Supreme Court

Zahir Jaffer, the prime suspect in the murder of Noor Mukadam, while being brought to court, on July 26, 2021. Photo: Twitter

Suspect Zahir Jaffer's parents approach Supreme Court for bail.

Zakir Jaffer, wife Ismat Zakir file an appeal against decision of bail rejection of Islamabad High Court.

Petition states there is no evidence to suggest that Zahir's parents knew the intentions of their son

The parents of Zahir Jaffer, the prime suspect in the Noor Mukadam murder case, have approached the Supreme Court for bail, Geo News reported Wednesday.

The petition, filed in the apex court by Advocate Khawaja Harris on behalf of Zahir's parents Zakir Jaffer and Ismat Adamjee, asks whether not reporting the "incident" counts as aiding the crime.

The text of the petition stated that the Islamabad High Court (IHC) wrongly reviewed Section 107 of the Pakistan Penal Code.



The petition further stated that there is no evidence to suggest that Zahir's parents knew the intentions of their son and that their bail application cannot be dismissed on the basis of the statement of a co-accused.

The petition said that a complete challan of the case has not yet been presented in the trial court, while the high court went beyond its jurisdiction by directing to complete the trial in two months.

The petition filed in the SC further said that delivering a verdict in two months goes against the rights of the suspects and the principles of a transparent trial.

The police investigation [in the Noor Mukadam murder case] was one-sided and not impartial. The defendants will not be able to defend themselves properly in prison, it was argued in the petition, adding that it is very difficult for them to communicate with their lawyers in prison too.



Noor Mukadam, a 27-year-old woman, was raped and murdered with a sharp instrument on July 20 within the limits of the ​Kohsar police station in Islamabad. A case of murder was later registered at the same police station by Noor's father, former Pakistani ambassador Shaukat Ali Mukadam.

Zahir Jaffer is the prime suspect in Noor Mukadam's murder case. The grisly murder, in which Mukadam was beheaded, took place on July 20 in Islamabad's F-7 area.

The Islamabad police arrested suspect Zahir Jaffer on the night of July 20 from his house where, according to Noor's parents, he killed her with a sharp instrument and severed her head.

The gruesome incident sparked a nationwide campaign seeking justice for her, with #JusticeforNoor becoming a top trend on Twitter.

Islamabad court rejects bail pleas of Zahir Jaffer's parents



Noor Mukadam murder case's prime suspect Zahir Jaffer, his father Zakir Jaffer and six other suspects arrive to attend Islamabad High Court hearing. Photo: Online Last week, the IHC had rejected the bail pleas of Zakir Jaffer and Ismat Adamjee, the parents of main suspect Zahir Jaffer, in the Noor Mukadam murder case.