‘Ertugrul’ star is all hearts for Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor

Leading Turkish star Gulsim Ali, who essays the role of Aslihan Hatun in historical drama serial Dirilis: Ertugrul, showered loved on Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor.



Ayeza and Danish Taimoor on Wednesday delighted their millions of fans with a latest PDA-filled photo.

Taking to their respective Instagram handles, Ayeza and Danish shared the same loved-up photo with a simple heart emoji in the caption.

They looked all smiling in the latest photos.



Gulsim was the first to shower love on them and liked their PDA-filled photo.



Earlier, the Mehar Posh actor took to Instagram and shared sweet photos of her children Hoorain and Rayan Taimoor.

Ayeza is the most-followed Pakistani celebrity on Instagram with 10.1 million followers.

