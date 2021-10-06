 
Showbiz
Wednesday Oct 06 2021
By
MAJMukhtar Ahmed Junejo

‘Ertugrul’ star is all hearts for Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor

By
MAJMukhtar Ahmed Junejo

Wednesday Oct 06, 2021

‘Ertugrul’ star is all hearts for Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor
‘Ertugrul’ star is all hearts for Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor

Leading Turkish star Gulsim Ali, who essays the role of Aslihan Hatun in historical drama serial Dirilis: Ertugrul, showered loved on Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor.

Ayeza and Danish Taimoor on Wednesday delighted their millions of fans with a latest PDA-filled photo.

Taking to their respective Instagram handles, Ayeza and Danish shared the same loved-up photo with a simple heart emoji in the caption.

They looked all smiling in the latest photos.

Gulsim was the first to shower love on them and liked their PDA-filled photo.

Earlier, the Mehar Posh actor took to Instagram and shared sweet photos of her children Hoorain and Rayan Taimoor.

Ayeza is the most-followed Pakistani celebrity on Instagram with 10.1 million followers.

More From Showbiz:

Mahira Khan gushes over her LSA 2012 blue over-lap dress: See Photos

Mahira Khan gushes over her LSA 2012 blue over-lap dress: See Photos
Armeena Rana Khan snubs celebrities who use 'religion' to 'advance' their careers

Armeena Rana Khan snubs celebrities who use 'religion' to 'advance' their careers
'Take Care King': Shah Rukh Khan's fans leave message outside Mannat

'Take Care King': Shah Rukh Khan's fans leave message outside Mannat
Minal Khan, Ahsan Mohsin Ikram pen love letters with magical under water photos

Minal Khan, Ahsan Mohsin Ikram pen love letters with magical under water photos
Mehar Bano recreates iconic looks from two decades of Lux Style Awards

Mehar Bano recreates iconic looks from two decades of Lux Style Awards
Yasra Rizvi generates conversation around abusive marriages in new campaign

Yasra Rizvi generates conversation around abusive marriages in new campaign
Mahira Khan draws comparison to Sri Devi over recent performance: See Photo

Mahira Khan draws comparison to Sri Devi over recent performance: See Photo
King of Bollywood's son Aryan Khan gets common man treatment in custody

King of Bollywood's son Aryan Khan gets common man treatment in custody
Asim Azhar helps fans whose 'world is falling apart': Here's How

Asim Azhar helps fans whose 'world is falling apart': Here's How
Umer Sharif's son fondly talks about father: 'He taught me to love people'

Umer Sharif's son fondly talks about father: 'He taught me to love people'
Comedian Umer Sharif’s dead body to be shifted to Karachi on Wednesday

Comedian Umer Sharif’s dead body to be shifted to Karachi on Wednesday
Ahsan Mohsin Ikram, Minal Khan ask trolls to 'live and let live'

Ahsan Mohsin Ikram, Minal Khan ask trolls to 'live and let live'

Latest

view all