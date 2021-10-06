‘Ertugrul’ star is all hearts for Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor

Wednesday Oct 06, 2021
Leading Turkish star Gulsim Ali, who essays the role of Aslihan Hatun in historical drama serial Dirilis: Ertugrul, showered loved on Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor.
Ayeza and Danish Taimoor on Wednesday delighted their millions of fans with a latest PDA-filled photo.
Taking to their respective Instagram handles, Ayeza and Danish shared the same loved-up photo with a simple heart emoji in the caption.
They looked all smiling in the latest photos.
Gulsim was the first to shower love on them and liked their PDA-filled photo.
Earlier, the Mehar Posh actor took to Instagram and shared sweet photos of her children Hoorain and Rayan Taimoor.
Ayeza is the most-followed Pakistani celebrity on Instagram with 10.1 million followers.