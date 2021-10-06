PM Imran Khan will not consult Shahbaz Sharif over NAB chairman's appointment, ministers reiterate

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry (L) and Minister for Law Farogh Naseem addressing a press conference in Islamabad, on October 6, 2021. — YouTube/Hum News

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Law Farogh Naseem and Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Wednesday reiterated the government's stance that no consultation with take place with the Opposition leader so long as PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif occupies the post.

Addressing a press conference at the Press Information Department, Chaudhry said: "If Shahbaz Sharif had a degree of shame he would resign as Opposition leader himself."

Naseem, while addressing the briefing earlier, said that the impression that there is a difference in his stance and that of the information minister, is false.

"The president is the one who will appoint the NAB chairman," he explained, adding that this will be done after consultation with both, leaders of the House, and the Opposition.

Naseem said that the prime minister, therefore, will not be holding any consultations with the Opposition leader, and the president, instead, will be facilitating the discussion.

The law minister said that after consultation, a name may be agreed upon for the appointment of the NAB chairman. "If the consultations fail, a parliamentary committee will be formed, similar to how one was formed for the appointment of the vacant posts at the Election Commission of Pakistan," he said.

Naseem said that the committee will be formed by National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser.



"Until the new chairman is appointed, the old one will continue," he added, saying that he will continue to have all the powers and authority that come with his post.



The law minister went on to state that the ordinance for the NAB chairman's appointment will no longer contain the term "non-extendable", "so that a greater pool of candidates is available for selection".

Naseem said no decision has been made yet over whether retired Justice Javed Iqbal will be "permanently appointed" but the government, including the cabinet and the prime minister, believe that a wider selection must be made available.

He said that the existing NAB chairman's performance "when you compare with the past chairmen, is before you". One can see how many recoveries NAB has made with him at the helm, he said.



The law minister said that therefore, the existing NAB chairman, as well as all others who held the post before him, will be considered for the latest tenure.



