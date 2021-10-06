Middlesex signs Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi for 2022 season

— Reuters/File

KARACHI: Pakistan’s fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi has been signed by English county side Middlesex for the 2022 season.

The fast bowler will be available for the county side for T20 and First-Class format. This will be his first stint in a county championship, although Afridi has previously played T20 blast for Hampshire.

“Middlesex are delighted to announce that Pakistan international pace bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi will join the Club for the 2022 season,” announced the county side.

“Left-arm quick, Afridi, 21, will join up with the Middlesex squad in pre-season ahead of the start of the 2022 season, and will remain at Middlesex until he joins up with Pakistan for international duty in mid-July,” the statement said.

Afridi will be available to represent the Middlesex’s side in County Championship cricket till mid-July and the entirety of the T20 Blast campaign, including the knockout stages of the tournament if Middlesex qualify.

Speaking of the signing on of Afridi, Middlesex’s Chief Executive Andrew Cornish said that Shaheen is a world-class pace bowler, and the team is thrilled that he will be representing the side in 2022.

“His signature was highly sought-after, and the fact that he has chosen to join Middlesex is a massive coup for us as a club and speaks volumes of our ambitions. Signing players of Shaheen’s calibre, who can add quality and experience to our existing squad, is a significant step towards us getting there,” he said.

21-year-old Shaheen Shah Afridi said that he was delighted on being signed by Middlesex and he’s looking forward to the stint with them.

“I am very excited to be playing for Middlesex next season. I know from my time in England they are a great county and to play at the home of cricket really will be a dream come true. I am looking forward to being part of the team and helping create a wonderful season for the club,” he said in a statement released by Middlesex.