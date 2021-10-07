Pakistan's 'tallest' man Muhammad Ijaz dies at 42

Muhammad Ijaz, reportedly Pakistan's tallest man, passes away.

His brother says he had a height of eight feet and two inches.

Ijaz passed away at the age of 42 in Bhakkar, Punjab.

Muhammad Ijaz, who was, as claimed by his family, the tallest man in Pakistan, has passed away at the age of 42 in Bhakkar district of Punjab, Geo News reported Thursday.

Muhammad Ijaz's family confirmed that he had died after suffering a long illness.



Ijaz's brother Abdul Hameed said that Ijaz was suffering from bone disease.

Hameed claimed that Ijaz was the tallest man in Pakistan at a height of eight feet and two inches, but this claim regarding his height could not be confirmed.

Last month, it was reported that Pakistan's second tallest man Naseer Soomro, 51, was suffering from chronic lung disease.



On September 18, the Sindh government had announced to bear the expenses of his treatment.

Taking notice of his ill health, Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho issued directives for his treatment at Aga Khan University Hospital, Karachi at the provincial government’s expense.

The action was taken after a video of Soomro went viral on social media where he could be seen complaining about the irresponsible attitude of the Sindh government.