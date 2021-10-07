 
Free Fire Pakistan League’s final to be held on Oct 10 in Karachi

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry flanked by heads of e-sports teams.
  • Free Fire Pakistan League to promote e-sports in the country, says Fawad Chaudhry.
  • Heads of 12 teams participating in the tournament meet Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry.
  • E-sports had been declared regular sports in Pakistan on January 13. 

ISLAMABAD: The  Free Fire Pakistan League tournament final will be held in Karachi on October 10. 

Talking to a delegation comprising heads of 12 teams participating in the tournament, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said Free Fire Pakistan League is the first-ever e-sports tournament being held in the country.

He said the competition will promote e-sports in the country among the nation's youth. 

Players could win prizes up to Rs10 million in the tournament, he added.

The information minister said the grand final of the Free Fire Pakistan League tournament will be held on October 10 in Karachi.

E-sports were declared regular sports in Pakistan on January 13 after a memorandum signed between Pakistan Sports Board and Pakistan Science Foundation. The minister of Information and Broadcast had also teased new opportunities for e-gamers earlier this year.

Staying true to his word, Fawad Chaudhry on July 19 had announced Free Fire League – the first national e-sports initiative in Pakistan. For this purpose, the Ministry of Information had signed a memorandum of understanding with Garena and Bigo, who will sponsor the event.

Free Fire is a game developed by Garena, a famous Singaporean game developing company.

Fawad Chaudry had announced a prize of Rs10 million for the winning contender and a chance to compete globally.

“Children, as young as 12-years-old, who are interested in e-sports have a chance to become millionaires through e-sports,” the information minister had said.

“This is a great opportunity for the youth of Pakistan and it will give the e-sports industry a boost, while other gaming companies will also be able to enter the market,” he had added.

