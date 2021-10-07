 
pakistan
Thursday Oct 07 2021
By
Web Desk

PML-N’s Shahid Khaqan Abbasi terms new NAB ordinance ‘NRO for govt’

By
Web Desk

Thursday Oct 07, 2021

  • NAB ineffective against elements involved in sugar, wheat and medicine scams, says Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.
  • PML-N leader accuses NAB chairman of serving the prime minister's interests.
  • The anti-graft watchdog is unable to ask questions from Pakistanis named in the Pandora Papers, he adds.

ISLAMABAD: Terming the presidential ordinance that allows extending the term of the incumbent National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman retired Justice Javed Iqbal an "NRO for the government", former prime minister and PML-N senior leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi onThursday said the motive behind the move was to conceal the alleged corruption of the rulers.

Addressing a press conference, Abbasi accused the chairman of the anti-graft watchdog of serving the prime minister's interests. “No official notification has been issued so far for the ordinance,” he said, adding that he had only seen the president tweet about it.

Criticising the federal government, the PML-N leader said NAB takes no action against the elements involved in sugar, wheat and medicine scams, adding that it also does not ask questions from tax invaders.

The anti-graft watchdog was unable to ask question Pakistanis named in the Pandora Papers, he added.

“The NAB chairman must pack up and leave if the prime minister does not hold consultations with the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly over the matter,” Abbasi said.

PML-N to protest against NAB ordinance

The PML-N has decided to give the government a tough time over the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) ordinance that can allow the chairman to enjoy another four-year term.

However, the party still stands divided over how it will challenge the government.

Speaking during Geo News programme "Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Ke Saath", PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah said the party has decided to protest against the NAB ordinance but it is divided on how to challenge it.

President Arif Alvi on Wednesday promulgated the National Accountability (Amendment) Ordinance, 2021, under which NAB Chairman retired Justice Javed Iqbal will continue to serve the post until a new chairman is appointed.

