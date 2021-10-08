Minar-e-Pakistan incident: Eight more suspects detained after victim issues statement

DIG Shariq Jamal Khan says the suspects have been detained over a “new written statement” by victim.

One of the detained suspects is Rambo, the person who was seen defending victim in the incident's videos.

DIG says victim has nominated Rambo and 12 others in the statement.

LAHORE: Eight other suspects have been taken into custody in relation to the Minar-e-Pakistan harassment case after the victim issued a new statement, Geo News reported Friday.



Per the report, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Shariq Jamal Khan said that the detained suspects include the victim's fellow TikTokers Rambo and Amir Sohail, along with six others.

He said that the victim, Ayesha Akram, had nominated Rambo and 12 others in the statement, holding them responsible for the incident.

It must be noted that Rambo is the person who was seen defending Ayesha in the videos of the incident that went viral.

According to the police, of the 104 suspects initially taken into custody for allegedly assaulting Ayesha, six have so far been identified by the victim, while three have confessed to the crime.



The identified suspects include Shehryar, Mehran, Abid, Arsalan, Sajid, and Iftikhar.

Later, a local court ordered the release of the rest of 98 suspects as Ayesha could not identify them during an identity parade.

The incident

In yet another terrifying episode of violence against women, a female TikToker in Lahore's Greater Iqbal Park was assaulted by hundreds of men.

The incident came to light after a video went viral on social media, showing hundreds of men attacking her as she went to the park with four of her friends to celebrate Independence Day.

Police had registered a case against 400 people allegedly involved in the incident.

The victim, along with her friends, was making a TikTok video in the park when hordes of men of all ages climbed a fence and attacked the woman.

The victim had told the police that the men groped her, tore off her clothes, beat her, and tossed her in the air. In addition, they robbed her of Rs15,000, snatched her mobile phone and took off her gold ring and studs.