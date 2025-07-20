 
Geo News

BNP-M chief Akhtar Mengal offloaded from Dubai-bound flight

Says he was told by Immigration staff that his name placed in Provisional National Identification List

By
Web Desk
|

July 20, 2025

BNP-M chief Akkhar Mengal pictured at Quetta Airport on July 20, 2025. — X@sakhtarmengal
BNP-M chief Akkhar Mengal pictured at Quetta Airport on July 20, 2025. — X@sakhtarmengal
  • Akhtar Mengal prevented to leave for Dubai from Quetta airport.
  • His name added in PNIL with approval of competent authority.
  • Data shows explicit directives to prevent him from leaving abroad.

Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) chief Akhtar Mengal was offloaded from a Dubai-bound private airline's flight, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) said on Sunday.

Taking to X, Mengal said he was offloaded from plane while travelling to Dubai from Quetta and was told by Immigration staff that his name was placed in the Provisional National Identification List (PNIL).

The politician also went on to share a screenshot of the immigration data where his name was included "with the approval of the competent authority," with explicit directions to prevent him from leaving abroad.

Reacting to the development, former federal minister Agha Hasan Baloch and Ghulam Nabi Mari condemned Mengal's offloading while further terming the move as unlawful and unconstitutional.

"[Akhtar] Mengal is still a member of the National Assembly; his resignation has not been accepted yet," remarked Baloch.

Mengal, a veteran politician and chief of BNP-M, had resigned from the NA in September 2024 over the worsening security situation in Balochistan.

Earlier this year, Mengal had staged a 20-day sit-in at Mastung's Lak Pass against the arrests of Baloch rights activists and police action. 

His party commenced a long march from Wadh to Quetta on March 28, and protested for nearly three weeks against the detention of Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) leaders and activists, including Dr Mahrang Baloch and Sammi Deen Baloch and had sought their release.

Islamabad court issues arrest warrant for KP CM Gandapur
Islamabad court issues arrest warrant for KP CM Gandapur
Disgruntled PTI leaders vow to contest Senate elections, reject withdrawal calls
Disgruntled PTI leaders vow to contest Senate elections, reject withdrawal calls
PAF's JF-17C, C-130 clinch top awards at UK airshow
PAF's JF-17C, C-130 clinch top awards at UK airshow
DPM Dar to visit US next week to attend 'high-level events'
DPM Dar to visit US next week to attend 'high-level events'
DPO injured, nine terrorists killed in fierce Hangu gunfight
DPO injured, nine terrorists killed in fierce Hangu gunfight
NAB arrests eight accused in Kohistan corruption scandal
NAB arrests eight accused in Kohistan corruption scandal
Over 200 dead as relentless monsoon rains wreak havoc across Pakistan
Over 200 dead as relentless monsoon rains wreak havoc across Pakistan
Encroachments, absent officials: Probe report reveals glaring govt lapses behind Swat River tragedy
Encroachments, absent officials: Probe report reveals glaring govt lapses behind Swat River tragedy