T20 World Cup: Shahid Afridi lauds inclusion of Shoaib Malik in Pakistan squad

Former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi on Saturday lauded the inclusion of Shoaib Malik in the T20 World Cup squad as the (PCB) Pakistan Cricket Board announced another change in the team.

Malik has been named in the Pakistan squad for the World Cup after Sohaib Maqsood was ruled out due to a back injury he got during the National T20 Cup.

Sohaib underwent MRI scans for the lower back on Thursday after picking up the injury during the October 6 match against Northern and consequently missed the October 7 match against Central Punjab.

"Good to see Shoaib Malik recalled for the T20 World Cup. As a senior and experienced player he can contribute big time for Pakistan," the former skipper said.

"All the best," Afridi added.

Malik had captained Pakistan in the inaugural event in 2007 and was a member of the side that won the tournament in 2009. After missing the West Indies event in 2010, he featured in 2012, 2014, and 2016 tournaments.

The all-rounder's inclusion marks the fourth change in the initial Pakistan squad announced on September 4.

On Friday, the cricket board made three changes in the team after taking into consideration player performances and form during the National T20 Cup.

Sarfaraz Ahmed and Haider Ali have replaced Azam Khan and Mohammad Hasnain respectively, while Fakhar Zaman, who was originally named as a travel reserve, has swapped places with Khushdil Shah.

The Pakistan squad will depart for Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on October 15.

They will play two warm-up matches against the West Indies and South Africa on October 18 and 20, respectively, before taking on India in a Group-2 fixture on October 24 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.