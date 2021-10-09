 
pakistan
Passing out parade of cadets held at PMA Kakul

  • CGS Royal Saudi Armed Forces General Fayiadh bin Hamed bin Raged Al-Rowaily was the chief guest at the parade.
  • Cadets from Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Iraq, Saudi Arabia and Sri Lanka were also among the passed out cadets.
  • Saudi CGS praises Pakistan Army for its professional excellence that testifies the high standards of training being imparted at PMA.

The passing out parade of cadets of 144th Long Course, 63rd Integrated Course, 33rd Technical Graduate Course, 3rd Basic Military Training Course and 18th Lady Cadets Course was held at Pakistan Military Academy (PMA) Kakul on Saturday. 

According to a statement released by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), cadets from Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Iraq, Saudi Arabia and Sri Lanka were also among the passed out cadets. 

Chief of General Staff (CGS) Royal Saudi Armed Forces General Fayiadh bin Hamed bin Raged Al-Rowaily was the chief guest on the occasion.

The chief guest reviewed the parade and gave awards to distinguished cadets. 

According to the statement, Coveted Sword of Honour was awarded to Battalion Senior Under Officer Usman Anwar, President's Gold Medal to Battalion Senior Under Officer Hamza Nazir, and Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Overseas Gold Medal to Senior Under Officer Wanasingle Arachchige Shanuka Mihirange Pieris from Sri Lanka.

The Commandant's Medal was awarded to Junior Under Officer Rafid Abdullah Q Al-Junaid from KSA and Chief of Army Staff Cane was awarded to Course Under Officer Waqar Muhammad from 33rd Technical Graduate Course and Course Under Officer Hassan Abrar from 63rd Integrated Course.

Meanwhile, the Commandant’s Cane was awarded to Course Under Officer Hina Bokhari from 3rd Basic Military Training Course and Course Under Officer Hoor Fatima from 18th Lady Cadets Course.

Addressing the parade, General Fayiadh congratulated the passing out cadets and their parents for successful completion of training and commissioning into service. 

The Saudi CGS praised Pakistan Army for its professional excellence that testifies the high standards of training being imparted at PMA — a premier training institution, the statement said.

