PM Imran Khan to inaugurate celebrations for Rabi ul Awal tomorrow

Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks during an interview with Reuters in Islamabad, Pakistan June 4, 2021. — Reuters/File

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday said he will inaugurate celebrations for the month of Rabi ul Awal tomorrow (Sunday), with a special message for the country's youth.



In a meeting with members of national and provincial assemblies and senators earlier today, the premier directed party members and workers to celebrate the first week of Rabi ul Awal in their constituencies in a befitting manner.

The prime minister also urged the legislators to hold events in their respective constituencies to familiarise the masses with the teachings of Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), Radio Pakistan reported.

After PTI's core committee meeting yesterday, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said while speaking to the media that the party would observe "Ashra-e-Rehmatal-lil-Alameen" across the country from the third to the 13th of Rabi ul Awal with religious zeal and fervour, Radio Pakistan reported.

The minister said PM Imran Khan had summoned a meeting to express his desire for active participation of the party in celebratory activities.

Chaudhry said the prime minister will address the Seerat Conference in Islamabad on Sunday.

The minister said district organisations of PTI across Pakistan will arrange ceremonies and the premier's address will be telecast on big screens.