GEO LSA 2021: Mahira Khan, Shehryar Munawar create magic with 'Haye Dil Bechara' ft. Ahmed Ali Butt

Mahira Khan and Sheheryar Munawar exuded infectious chemistry with their exuberant performance this Lux Style Awards.

Joined by Ahmed Ali Butt, both Mahira and Sheheryar performed to Haye Dil Bechara on Saturday night. Sheheryar charmed the audience with her energetic movie while Mahira left audiences smitten as she channeled her girl-next-door avatar.

The performance began with Shehehryar dancing with Ahmed, who had a guitar in his hand. Only a few moments later, the stage was joined by Mahira who then receives applaud from the audience.

Take a look:

Video by: Eleen Bukhari/Geo TV







