Sunday Oct 10 2021
GEO LSA 2021: Mahira Khan, Shehryar Munawar create magic with 'Haye Dil Bechara'

Sunday Oct 10, 2021

Mahira Khan and Sheheryar Munawar exuded infectious chemistry with their exuberant performance this Lux Style Awards.

Joined by Ahmed Ali Butt, both Mahira and Sheheryar performed to Haye Dil Bechara on Saturday night. Sheheryar charmed the audience with her energetic movie while Mahira left audiences smitten as she channeled her girl-next-door avatar. 

The performance began with Shehehryar dancing with Ahmed, who had a guitar in his hand. Only a few moments later, the stage was joined by Mahira who then receives applaud from the audience.

Take a look:

Video by: Eleen Bukhari/Geo TV



GEO LSA 2021: Yumna Zaidi breaks records with 2 'Best Actress' wins

Sarah Khan's daughter has found her 'fav Khala' in Noor Zafar Khan: See Photo

GEO LSA 2021: Watch Mahira Khan, Mehwish Hayat steal the show with breathtaking performances

Sarah Khan's first video with newborn daughter Alyana receives massive love

GEO LSA 2021: Models Mushk Kaleem, Sachal Afzal bag biggest fashion award

GEO LSA 2021: Rumoured couples Asim Azhar, Meerub and Mawra Hocane, Ameer Gillani spotted in ceremony

Danish Taimoor wins the Best Actor award for Geo TV's Deewangi

GEO LSA 2021: Mushk Kaleem steals the show with jaw-dropping attire

GEO LSA 2021: Hosts Ayesha Omar, Ahmed Ali Butt dazzle at red carpet

Geo LSA 2021: Resham pays tribute to Farida Khanum in special performance

GEO LSA 2021: Check out Mahira Khan's exclusive look

GEO LSA 2021: 20th anniversary of Lux Style Awards celebrated with special anthem

