Monday Oct 11 2021
US delegation meets Taliban in Qatar to talk security, rights

Monday Oct 11, 2021

Taliban delegates meet with Qatar delegates in Doha, Qatar, in this handout photo uploaded to social media on October 9, 2021. Picture uploaded on on October 9, 2021. Social media handout/via REUTERS
  • US officials meet senior Taliban representatives in Qatar to discuss security and human rights in Afghanistan.
  • The Taliban will be judged on its actions, not only its words, reiterate US officials
  • The Taliban are seeking international recognition, as well as assistance to avoid a humanitarian disaster

WASHINGTON: US officials have met with senior Taliban representatives in Qatar to discuss security and human rights in Afghanistan, the State Department said Sunday.

A US interagency delegation flew to Doha on Saturday and Sunday for talks "focused on security and terrorism concerns and safe passage for US citizens, other foreign nationals and our Afghan partners," according to State Department spokesman Ned Price.

Other areas of focus were "human rights, including the meaningful participation of women and girls in all aspects of Afghan society," Price said in a statement.

The two sides also discussed "the United States´ provision of robust humanitarian assistance, directly to the Afghan people."

According to the State Department, the discussions were "candid and professional" and US officials reiterated that "the Taliban will be judged on its actions, not only its words."

The Taliban are seeking international recognition, as well as assistance to avoid a humanitarian disaster, after they returned to power in August following the withdrawal of US troops following 20 years of war.

