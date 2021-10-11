 
pakistan
Monday Oct 11 2021
By
Tariq Moin Siddiqui

What did AQ Khan say to the Sindh CM in his last letter?

By
Tariq Moin Siddiqui

Monday Oct 11, 2021

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah (left) and nuclear scientist Abdul Qadeer Khan. Photos: Geo.tv/ file
Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah (left) and nuclear scientist Abdul Qadeer Khan. Photos: Geo.tv/ file

National hero Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan, a few days before his death, wrote a letter to Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on October 4, thanking the CM for sending him a bouquet.

"Extremely grateful to you for your kind wishes and for the beautiful bouquet of flowers which I received today. Alhamdulillah, I am much better and recuperating to the satisfaction of the doctors,” Dr AQ Khan's letter read.

A picture of the letter nuclear scientist Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan sent to Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah. Photo: Geo Urdu
A picture of the letter nuclear scientist Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan sent to Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah. Photo: Geo Urdu

In his letter, Dr Khan expressed a feeling that the Prime Minister and chief ministers of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan and Punjab were "waiting to hear the good news" of his demise. "...the CM of my province, of my city, remembered me in this difficult period," he wrote, expressing that he was grateful.

Renowned nuclear scientist and national icon Dr AQ Khan, 85, passed away early Sunday morning after his health deteriorated.

He was given a state funeral at Faisal Mosque in Islamabad before being laid to rest at the H-8 graveyard. A large number of people were in attendance during the funeral prayers, despite the heavy rainfall.

Among those who attended the funeral were cabinet members, parliamentarians and the military leadership.

More From Pakistan:

Watch: PM Imran Khan speaks to 'Middle East Eye'

Watch: PM Imran Khan speaks to 'Middle East Eye'
PML-N MNA, senior leader Pervaiz Malik passes away

PML-N MNA, senior leader Pervaiz Malik passes away
Our tribal obligation: Thou shall not judge, thou shall only defend

Our tribal obligation: Thou shall not judge, thou shall only defend
Pakistan gears up for important IMF talks in Washington this week

Pakistan gears up for important IMF talks in Washington this week
No upset in Kashmir by-elections as PTI, PPP retain seats

No upset in Kashmir by-elections as PTI, PPP retain seats
PDM heads to meet today to discuss EVMs, Islamabad march

PDM heads to meet today to discuss EVMs, Islamabad march
Petrol in Pakistan may become more expensive again

Petrol in Pakistan may become more expensive again
Bomb blast kills 2 children in Balochistan's Hoshab

Bomb blast kills 2 children in Balochistan's Hoshab
AJK by-election 2021: Counting of votes underway in Mirpur, Kotli constituencies

AJK by-election 2021: Counting of votes underway in Mirpur, Kotli constituencies
Sindh's universities to resume classes with 100% attendance on Oct 11

Sindh's universities to resume classes with 100% attendance on Oct 11
Countries where rule of law reigns supreme are bound to progress: PM Imran Khan

Countries where rule of law reigns supreme are bound to progress: PM Imran Khan
Aftershocks felt in Balochistan's Harnai district and surrounding areas

Aftershocks felt in Balochistan's Harnai district and surrounding areas

Latest

view all