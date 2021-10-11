What did AQ Khan say to the Sindh CM in his last letter?

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah (left) and nuclear scientist Abdul Qadeer Khan. Photos: Geo.tv/ file

National hero Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan, a few days before his death, wrote a letter to Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on October 4, thanking the CM for sending him a bouquet.

"Extremely grateful to you for your kind wishes and for the beautiful bouquet of flowers which I received today. Alhamdulillah, I am much better and recuperating to the satisfaction of the doctors,” Dr AQ Khan's letter read.



A picture of the letter nuclear scientist Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan sent to Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah. Photo: Geo Urdu

In his letter, Dr Khan expressed a feeling that the Prime Minister and chief ministers of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan and Punjab were "waiting to hear the good news" of his demise. "...the CM of my province, of my city, remembered me in this difficult period," he wrote, expressing that he was grateful.

Renowned nuclear scientist and national icon Dr AQ Khan, 85, passed away early Sunday morning after his health deteriorated.

He was given a state funeral at Faisal Mosque in Islamabad before being laid to rest at the H-8 graveyard. A large number of people were in attendance during the funeral prayers, despite the heavy rainfall.

Among those who attended the funeral were cabinet members, parliamentarians and the military leadership.